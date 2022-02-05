CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 05 February 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 05 February 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 5th February 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: February 05, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

February 05, 2022 07:30 (IST)

J&K - ENCOUNTER IN SRINAGAR, J&K

  • 2 TERRORISTS GUNNED DOWN IN SRINAGAR ENCOUNTER
February 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

YOGI - BIGGEST YOGI INTERVIEW THIS ELECTION SEASON

  • N18 EDITOR-IN-CHIEF RAHUL JOSHI SPEAKS TO YOGI
February 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

TOMAR - GOVT TO SET UP PANEL ON MSP SOON

  • PANEL ON MSP TO BE FORMED AFTER POLLS: TOMAR
February 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PUNJAB - ROTATIONAL CMs LIKELY IN PUNJAB: SOURCES

  • CONGRESS SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON CM FACE
  • CONG’S PUNJAB CM FACE FORMULA
February 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

ELECTIONS=CNN-NEWS18 - WHEN IT'S ELECTIONS, NO ONE COMES CLOSE TO N18

  • CNN-NEWS18 LEADS COVERAGE THIS POLL SEASON
  • MOST INTENSE COVERAGE FROM POLLBOUND STATES
February 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

DELHI COVID UPDATE - DELHI SCHOOLS TO REOPEN FROM CLASS 9 FROM FEB 7

  • DELHI: GYMS, SPAS TO REOPEN WITH PROTOCOL
  • DELHI NIGHT CURFEW: FROM 11 PM TO 5 AM
February 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

BUDGET - BUDGET DAY SPEECH: 70K CONCURRENT VIEWS ON YT

  • BUDGET DAY SPEECH: NEWS18 LEADS YOUTUBE COVERAGE
  • MORE VIEWS THAN 5 CHANNELS PUT TOGETHER
  • BUDGET SPEECH: NEWS18 SHATTERS YOUTUBE RECORDS
  • BUDGET SPEECH: 70,000+ VIEWS ON YOUTUBE
  • BUDGET SPEECH: NO CHANNEL COMES CLOSE TO NEWS18
