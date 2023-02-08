BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 08 February 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 08 February 2023

FOR 8th February 2023

February 08, 2023, 05:55 IST

February 08, 2023 05:55 (IST)

SHRADDHA MURDER CASE - CNN ACCESSES CHARGESHEET IN SHRADDHA MURDER CASE

  • ‘AFTAB PURCHASED SAW & BLADES TO CHOP BODY’
  • CHOPPED HAND & WRIST ON FIRST DAY: CHARGESHEET
  • CHOPPED THE BODY INTO 17 PIECES: CHARGESHEET
February 08, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM MODI GETS EMOTIONAL DURING BJP STRATEGY MEET

  • HAVE SEEN SUCH DISASTER CLOSELY IN BHUJ: PM MODI
  • PM MODI: I UNDERSTAND THE SITUATION IN TURKEY
  • PM GETS EMOTIONAL ON TURKEY: FIRST ON NEWS18
February 08, 2023 05:55 (IST)

LOK SABHA - NOW: UNION MIN SMRITI IRANI ADDRESSES LOK SABHA

  • PRESIDENT HAS HIGHLIGHTED AMRIT KAAL: SMRITI IRANI
