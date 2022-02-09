CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 09 February 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 09 February 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 9th February 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

February 09, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

February 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM RALLY - PREVIOUS GOVTS DID NOT KEEP THEIR PROMISES: PM

  • FAKE SAMAJWADIS MADE YOU SUFFER EARLIER: PM
  • EXPRESSWAYS ARE GROWING RAPIDLY: PM MODI
  • EXPRESSWAYS DEVELOPED UNDER BJP GOVT: PM MODI
  • MORE JOB OPPORTUNITIES TO PEOPLE OF U.P: PM MODI
February 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - ATTACK 7: THERE WOULD BE NO RIOTS IF NO CONGRESS

  • ATTACK 6: NO CONG, NO KASHMIRI PANDIT EXODUS
  • ATTACK 5: NO CONG, THERE WOULD BE NO EMERGENCY
  • ATTACK 4: 50 STATE GOVTS DISMISSED UNDER CONG
  • ATTACK 4: EVEN MAHATMA DIDN’T WANT CONG
  • ATTACK 3: PT NEHRU DIDN’T SEND FORCES TO FREE GOA
  • ATTACK 2: CONG AGAINST ESSENCE OF NATION
  • ATTACK 2: THEY DISCREDIT, DESTABILISE, DISMISS
  • CHANGE CONG’S NAME NOW: PM MODI
  • PM’S BIGGEST ATTACK ON CONGRESS
  • ATTACK 11: CONG PUNISHED VOICES OF DISSENT
  • ATTACK 10: CONG TRAPPED IN URBAN NAXAL THOUGHT
February 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM IN RAJYA SABHA - ATTACK 9: CONG CAN'T THINK BEYOND PARIVAAR

  • PARIVARVAAD BIGGEST THREAT TO TALENT: PM
  • ATTACK 8: TALENT BIGGEST CASUALTY OF PARIVARVAAD
February 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - PM MODI'S LIVE ADDRESS IN PUNJAB

    February 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    J&K - J&K: POLICE BUSTS 2 JeM TERROR MODULE IN ANANTNAG

    • SOURCE: 14 ARRESTED, ARMS & AMMUNITIONS RECOVERED
    • TERRORISTS PLANNED ATTACK ON POLICE & NEARBY AREAS
    • ANOTHER JeM TERROR MODULE NABBED IN BIBIJBEHARA
    February 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - MASSIVE DIP IN INDIA'S COVID NUMBERS

    • INDIA RECORDS 67,597 FRESH COVID CASES
    • 1,188 COVID DEATHS REPORTED IN LAST 24 HRS
    • INDIA’S POSITIVITY RATE REDUCES TO 5.02%
    February 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CAPT AMARINDER - CAPT AMARINDER REACTS TO CONG PUNJAB CM FACE

    • CONGRESS MADE A MISTAKE: CAPT AMARINDER
    • CHOOSING CM FACE ON CASTE LINES WRONG: CAPT
    • CAPT DISMISSES CHANNI FOR LACKING IN CALIBRE
    • CAPT WARNS OF EXPLOSION BY ‘DISCARDED’ SIDHU
    February 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

