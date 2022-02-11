BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 11 February 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

CHANGE LANGUAGE
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 11 February 2022

February 11, 2022, 05:55 IST

February 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI INTERVIEW - FARM LAWS WERE BROUGHT IN FOR FARMERS: PM MODI

  • FARM LAWS WITHDRAWN IN NATION’S INTEREST: PM
February 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - PM MODI ADDRESSES RALLY IN MAPUSA, GOA

    February 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MANIPUR - MANIPUR ELECTION DATES REVISED

    • MANIPUR TO GO TO POLLS ON FEB 28 AND MARCH 5
    • EC REVISES MANIPUR POLL DATES TO FEB 28 & MARCH 5
    February 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HIJAB CONTROVERSY - HIJAB ROW: BOMMAI TO MEET ALL DCs AND SPs TOMORROW

    • K’TAKA CM TO TAKE INPUTS OF SITUATION FROM DISTs
    • BOMMAI TO HOLD ANOTHER MEET WITH EDU & HOME DEPT
    February 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    GURUGRAM - GURUGRAM TRAGEDY: 1 DEAD, 1 CRITICAL

    • INCIDENT AT CHINTELS PARADISO, SECTOR 109
    • GURUGRAM: HIGH-RISE BUILDING ROOF COLLAPSES
    February 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - INDIA RECORDS 67,084 NEW COVID CASES IN LAST 24HRS

    • COVID POSITIVITY RATE STANDS AT 4.44%
    February 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CAPT AMARINDER - CAPT AMARINDER REACTS TO CONG PUNJAB CM FACE

    • CONGRESS MADE A MISTAKE: CAPT AMARINDER
    • CHOOSING CM FACE ON CASTE LINES WRONG: CAPT
    • CAPT DISMISSES CHANNI FOR LACKING IN CALIBRE
    • CAPT WARNS OF EXPLOSION BY ‘DISCARDED’ SIDHU
    February 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BATTLE FOR U.P - U.P RECORDS 57.79% VOTER TURNOUT TILL 5 PM

    • PH-1 U.P ELECTIONS:57.79% VOTER TURNOUT TILL 5PM
