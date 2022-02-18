CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 18 February 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 18 February 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 18th February 2022

By News18/ Updated: February 18, 2022, 05:55 IST

February 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

UKRAINE - TS TIRUMURTHI, INDIAN ENVOY SPEAKS AT UNSC

  • INDIAN ENVOY SPEAKS ON UKRAINE SITUATION
  • ‘ISSUE CAN BE RESOLVED BY DIPLOMATIC DIALOGUE’
  • ‘MINSK AGREEMENTS, BASIS FOR PEACEFUL SETTLEMENT’
February 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PUNJAB - CHANNI CAMPAIGNS WITH SIDHU IN AMRITSAR

  • PUNJAB BATTLE: CHANNI & SIDHU HOLD POLL CAMPAIGN
February 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PARIVARVAADIS USED POOR FOR VOTE BANK: PM MODI

  • U.P SUPPORTED US IN 2014, 2017 & 2019: PM MODI
  • U.P WILL VOTE FOR US AGAIN IN 2022: PM MODI
  • I WANT TO FULFIL DREAMS OF WORKERS & LABOURERS
  • PM: OPPN AGAINST AATMANIRBHAR BHARAT
February 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - PM MODI ADDRESSES POLL RALLY IN FATEPUR, U.P

    February 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HIJAB CONTROVERSY - HIJAB HEARING ADJOURNED TILL 2:30 PM TOMORROW

      February 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      EC - EC NOTICE TO TELANGANA BJP MLA T RAJA SINGH

      • NOTICE AGAINST MLA FOR THREATENING STATEMENT
      February 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - INDIA REPORTS 30,757 NEW COVID CASES

      • 541 COVID DEATHS IN LAST 24 HOURS
      • 3,32,918 ACTIVE COVID CASES IN INDIA
      • DAILY COVID POSITIVITY RATE STANDS AT 2.61%
