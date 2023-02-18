CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsInd vs AusTrending News
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 18 February 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 18 February 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 18th February 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: February 18, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

February 18, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - LEARNT A LOT FROM THE TRIBAL COMMUNITY: PM

  • WORLD NEEDS TO LEARN FROM OUR TRIBAL SOCIETY: PM
  • TRIBALS CARETAKERS OF OUR NATURE: PM MODI
  • LEARNT ALOT ABOUT CULTURE FROM TRIBALS: PM MODI
  • PM MODI: CREATING NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR TRIBALS
  • NEW SCHOOLS FOR TRIBALS BENEFITTING YOUTH: PM
  • INTERNET AND INFRA TO BOOST VIKAS: PM
  • PM MODI HAILS INDIA’S 1ST TRIBAL WOMEN PRESIDENT
  • HAVE EXPERIENCED TRIBAL CULTURE CLOSELY: PM
  • PM: SELF-HELP GROUPS ARE WORKING IN SEVERAL STATES
February 18, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PAK - CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCL ON PAK ECONOMIC CRISIS

  • EXCL: PAKISTAN ON THE VERGE OF BANKRUPTCY
  • SOURCE:PAK LEFT WITH $3BN FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES
  • SOURCE: MAJOR SHORTAGE OF LIFE SAVING DRUGS IN PAK
  • ‘TALIBAN GOVT MAY STOP DRY FRUITS SUPPLY TO PAK’
  • TOP SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON PAK ECONOMIC CRISIS
  • REPORTS: TALIBAN MAY STOP COAL SUPPLY TO PAKISTAN
  • REPORTS SUGGEST TALIBAN GOVT DELIBERATING ON PAK
February 18, 2023 05:55 (IST)

KARACHI - ASHWATH NARAYAN SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

  • ASHWATH NARAYAN LIVE & EXCL ON CNN-NEWS18
  • ASHWATH NARAYAN: CAPITAL EXPENDITURE INCREASED
  • ASHWATH NARAYAN: OUR FOCUS IS DEVELOPMENT
  • ASHWATH NARAYAN: WE TALK OF GOVERNANCE
  • ASHWATH NARAYAN: SIDDU IS IRRESPONSIBLE
  • ASHWATH NARAYAN SLAMS OPPN: ACTING LIKE JOKERS
Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest News here