Breaking News Live Updates - 20 February 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

By News18/ Updated: February 20, 2022, 05:55 IST

February 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

U'KHAND HC - U'KHAND HC TAKES SUO MOTO COGNIZANCE

    February 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    TELANGANA - EC ORDERS FIR AGAINST BJP T'GANA MLA T RAJA SINGH

    • EC PULLS UP SINGH FOR THREATENING U.P VOTERS
    • SINGH BANNED FROM POLL CAMPAIGNING FOR 72 HOURS
    February 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PUNJAB - CASE FILED AGAINST PUNJAB CM CHANNI

    • CASE AGAINST CAMPAIGNING AFTER SET DEADLINES
    February 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM INAUGURATES LARGEST BIO-CNG PLANT IN INDORE

    • PM UNVEILS LARGEST BIO-CNG PLANT VIRTUALLY
    • INDORE FAMOUS FOR ITS CLEANNESS: PM MODI
    • INDORE PEOPLE MADE THIS PLACE AMAZING: PM MODI
    • BIO-CNG PLANT A TURNING POINT FOR INDORE: PM MODI
    • ‘BIO-CNG PLANT TO HELP IN MANAGING WET WASTE’
    • ‘INDORE BIO-CNG PLANT TO INSPIRE OTHER STATES TOO’
    • BIO-CNG PLANT TO HELP IN CLEAN ENERGY: PM MODI
    • CNG WILL HELP IN REDUCING POLLUTION: PM MODI
    • THIS CNG CAN BE USED TO RUN AT LEAST 4K BUSES: PM
    February 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    K'TAKA - HIJAB HUNGAMA CONTINUES IN KARNATAKA

    • FIR FILED AGAINST 10 GIRLS IN KARNATAKA
    • FIR FILED FOR VIOLATING PROHIBITORY ORDERS
    • K’TAKA: FIR FILED AGAINST HIJAB PROTESTORS
    February 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - INDIA REPORTS 22,270 NEW COVID CASES IN LAST 24HRS

      February 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      AMIT SHAH - HM SHAH ADDRESSES RALLY IN RAEBARELI

      • U.P DEVELOPED UNDER CM YOGI: AMIT SHAH
      • MAFIA RAJ ENDED UNDER BJP GOVT: AMIT SHAH
      • NO MORE BAAHUBALIS IN U.P NOW: AMIT SHAH
