BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 21 February 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: February 21, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

February 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

U.P - BJP WRITES TO EC AGAINST AKHILESH YADAV

  • COMPLAINT FOR INTEVIEW IN POLLING STATION
February 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

U'KHAND HC - U'KHAND HC TAKES SUO MOTO COGNIZANCE

    February 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SIRSA - ONLY BJP CAN DEVELOP PUNJAB: SIRSA TO NEWS18

      February 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PUNJAB - PEOPLE ARE VOTING FOR CHANGE: SIRSA, BJP

      • PEOPLE DON’T WANT CONG, CONG, AAP,AKALI: SIRSA
      February 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      POLLS - BEHOLD THE NEWS18 QUADCOPTER!

      • BIRD’S EYE VIEW OF BATTLEGROUND PUNJAB
      • THE POWER OF ELEX-A ON YOUR SCREEN
      • NEVER SEEN BEFORE POLL PERSPECTIVE
      February 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM MODI - PM: THEY NEVER FULFIL PROMISES WHEN IN POWER

      • OUR SMALL WORKERS WON’T FALL INTO THEIR TRAP: PM
      • YOUTH OF UNNAO AWARE OF JOBLESSNESS UNDER SP: PM
      • YOGI FOUGHT TO GIVE LAKHS OF JOBS TO YOUTH: PM
      • CORRUPTION, GUNDARAJ ENDED UNDER BJP: PM
      February 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM - PM MODI WISHES QUEEN ELIZABETH SPEEDY RECOVERY

      • PRAYING FOR QUEEN’S GOOD HEALTH: PM MODI
