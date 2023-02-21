CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 21 February 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 21 February 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 21st February 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: February 21, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

February 21, 2023 07:50 (IST)

February 21, 2023 07:50 (IST)

SONU NIGAM - SONU NIGAM RECORDS STATEMENT AT POLICE STN

    February 21, 2023 07:35 (IST)

    SONU NIGAM - SCUFFLE DURING SONU NIGAM'S CONCERT IN MUMBAI

    • NIGAM,TEAM MANHANDLED AT MUMBAI EVENT
    • MAN FORCES SONU NIGAM FOR A SELFIE AT EVENT
    • DRAMATIC VISUALS FROM NIGAM’S EVENT IN MUMBAI
    • SONU NIGAM RECORDS STATEMENT AT POLICE STN
    • SONU NIGAM ‘MANHANDLED’: HEAT ON UDDHAV CAMP MLA
    • I HAVE FILED A COMPLAINT WITH THE POLICE: NIGAM
    February 21, 2023 07:20 (IST)

    DK SHIVAKUMAR - K'TAKA CONG CHIEF DKS EXCLUSIV ON CNN-NEWS18

    • DKS HITS OUT AT BJP FOR BUILDING RAM TEMPLE
    • NO HISTORY CONNECTING RAM WITH THAT PLACE: DKS
    • CONGRESS TO GET MORE THAN 141 SEATS: SHIVAKUMAR
    • COUNTDOWN FOR A NEW CONG GOVT HAS BEGUN:SHIVAKUMAR
    • PEOPLE WANT TO THROW THE DOUBLE ENGINE GOVT: DKS
    February 21, 2023 07:05 (IST)

    NIA RAIDS - NIA RAIDS 70 LOCATIONS IN GANGSTER CASE

    • RAIDS IN PUNJAB, HARYANA, U.P, RAJASTHAN, DELHI
    • LOCATIONS IN PILIBHIT AND PRATAPGARH BEING RAIDED
    • CRACKDOWN ON GANGSTERS: NIA RAIDS ACROSS 8 STATES
    February 21, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    TURKEY - ANOTHER EARTHQUAKE REPORTED IN TURKEY

    • EARTHQUAKE OF MAGNITUDE 6.4 HITS TURKEY
    February 21, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    SALVATORE BABONES - SALVATORE BABONES EXCLUSIVE ON CNN-NEWS18

    • TOP U.S SOCIOLOGIST SLAMS ‘IMPERIALIST MINDSET’
    • SALVATORE BABONES PRAISES INDIA’S GROWTH STORY
    • BABONES TAKES ON WESTERN PLOT TO DEFAME INDIA
    • SALVATORE BABONES ON I-T SURVEYS AT BBC
    • SALVATORE BABONES REACTS TO SOROS CONTROVERSY
    • BABONES SLAMS ANTI-INDIA NARRATIVES
    • ‘WESTERN UNDERSTANDING OF INDIA IS FAULTY’
    • ANTI-MODI NARRATIVES IN WEST: BABONES
    • ‘WEST NARRATIVES CLAIM DEMOCRACY UNDER THREAT’
    • BABONES: SOROS HAS NO UNDERSTANDING OF INDIA
    • WESTERN MEDIA BIASED AGAINST INDIA: BABONES
    • WESTERN KNOWLEDGE OF INDIA IS SHALLOW: BABONES
    • BABONES: PLOT TO SHOW HINDUISM AS NAZISM
    • BABONES: PLOT TO SHOW HINDUS AS ABSOLUTE EVIL
    February 21, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI INTERACTS WITH OPERATION DOST TEAM

      February 21, 2023 05:55 (IST)

      PM - PM MODI INTERACTS WITH NDRF TEAM

      • NDRF TEAM RETURNS FROM QUAKE HIT TURKEY
      • PM MODI: INDIA FEELS PROUD OF NDRF TEAM
      • PM MODI: SALUTE YOU FOR SELFLESS CONTRIBUTION
      • PM MODI HAILS INDIA’S PAST RESCUE OPERATIONS
      • PM: OP DOST SHOWS INDIA’S CONTRIBUTION TO WORLD
      • PM MODI: INDIA IS 1ST GLOBAL RESPONDER
      • PM MODI: PEOPLE’S TRUST ATTACHED TO NDRF
      • PM MODI: TRICOLOUR ASSURES SAFETY
      • PM MODI: WE HAVE LEARNT FROM CALAMITY IN TURKEY
      • PM: NEED TO INCULCATE WHAT WE HAVE LEARNT
      • PM MODI LAUDS INDIA’S DAUGHTERS’ EFFORTS IN OPs
      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

