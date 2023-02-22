CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsCricket LiveTrending News
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 22 February 2023: 7 Flights Diverted, Some Delayed Due to Fog in Delhi

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 22 February 2023: Setback for Uddhav As SC Says Can’t Stay EC Order At This Stage

FOR 22nd February 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: February 22, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find...Read More

February 22, 2023 22:55 (IST)

DELHI MAYOR POLLS - HOUSE AFTER MAYOR ELECTED,HUNGAMA CONTINUES

  • AAP MEMBERS REFUSES TO LEAVE MCD HOUSE
  • AAP REFUSES TO LEAVE AS PANEL POLL PENDING
February 22, 2023 22:45 (IST)

TMC VS CONG - TMC'S ABHISHEK BANERJEE TAKES A SWIPE AT CONGRESS

  • CONGRESS HAS FAILED TO RESIST THE BJP: ABHISHEK
  • WAR OF WORDS BETWEEN TMC & CONGRESS CONTINUES
  • OUR GROWTH IS NOT DRIVEN BY MONEY:TMC’S ABHISHEK
  • ‘I URGE RAHUL TO REVISIT THE POLITICS OF VANITY’
February 22, 2023 19:05 (IST)

ABHISHEK BANERJEE - CONGRESS HAS FAILED TO RESIST THE BJP: ABHISHEK

    February 22, 2023 17:40 (IST)

    BEIJING - INDIA-CHINA HOLD BORDER TALKS IN BEIJING

    • INDIA-CHINA’S 1ST IN PERSON TALKS SINCE 2019
    • REVIEWED LAC SITUATION AT WESTERN SECTOR: MEA
    • ‘DISCUSSED DISENGAGEMENT PROPOSALS IN OPEN MANNER’
    • CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES DETAILED STATEMENT OF MEA
    February 22, 2023 17:20 (IST)

    MEHMOOD - EX PAK FM SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI ARRESTED

    • QURESHI ARRESTED AGAINST JAIL BHARO MOVEMENT
    February 22, 2023 17:20 (IST)

    MAHMOOD - EX PAK FM SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI HELD IN LAHORE

      February 22, 2023 16:55 (IST)

      US EMBASSY - STAFF EVACUATED FROM U.S ASSEMBLY IN LONDON

        February 22, 2023 16:55 (IST)

        US - STAFF EVACUATED FROM U.S. EMBASSY IN LONDON

        • STAFF EVACUATED DUE TO SECURITY ALERT
        • U.S EMBASSY IS BACK TO NORMAL BUSINESS OPs
        • ALARM OVER SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE OUTSIDE EMBASSY
        • SCARE OVER SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE AT U.S EMBASSY
        February 22, 2023 15:25 (IST)

        UDDHAV THACKERAY - NOW: SUPREME COURT HEARS SHIV SENA CASE

        • SC GIVES UDDHAV THACKERAY TWO WEEKS TO REPLY
        • CJI: NO STAY ON EC ORDER IN SYMBOL WAR
        • CJI: CANNOT STAY EC ORDER AT THIS STAGE
        • SC ISSUES NOTICE TO THE PETITION FILED BY UDDHAV
        • UDDHAV VS SHINDE FACTION WAR IN SUPREME COURT
        • SENA SYMBOL WAR: NO RELIEF FOR UDDHAV CAMP
        February 22, 2023 15:19 (IST)

        AAP's Shelly Oberoi Wins Delhi MCD's Mayor Polls; Celebrations Underway in MCD House

        Shelly Oberoi, first-time councillor from Delhi’s East Patel Nagar ward, is the new mayor of Delhi after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the mayoral election held by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

        The members of Parliament voted first. Officials said that mobile phones were banned inside polling booths and a time frame of 90 minutes was allotted for the members to vote.

        February 22, 2023 15:15 (IST)

        PAKISTAN - PAK ECONOMIC CRISIS: PM SHARIF ISSUES INSTRUCTION

          February 22, 2023 15:15 (IST)

          PAK - PAKISTAN'S ECONOMIC CRISIS WORSENS

          • REPORTS: PAK PM INSTRUCTS TO SLASH FOREIGN MISSIONS
          • CUT EXPENDITURE BY 15%, SAYS SHEHBAZ: REPORTS
          • ‘PAK TO REDUCE OFFICES, STAFF TO CUT EXPENDITURE’
          February 22, 2023 15:10 (IST)

          UDDHAV - NOW: SC HEARS UDDHAV'S PLEA AGAINST EC ORDER

            February 22, 2023 15:05 (IST)

            TMC - TMC: CONGRESS IS NOT FULCRUM OF OPPOSITION

              February 22, 2023 14:44 (IST)

              Light Tremors in Delhi as Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Hits Nepal

              Light tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR due to an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 that hit Nepal on Wednesday.

              READ FULL STORY
              February 22, 2023 14:40 (IST)

              CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - MINOR GIRL KIDNAPPED & CONVERTED IN SINDH, PAK

              • REMINDS CONG OF REPEATED EXITS OF PARTY LEADERS
              February 22, 2023 13:55 (IST)

              DELHI MAYOR POLLS - DELHI MAYOR POLLS: VOTING CONCLUDES

              • DELHI MAYOR ELECTIONS: CAPITAL TO GET NEW MAYOR
              February 22, 2023 13:45 (IST)

              LIQUORGATE SCAM - LIQUORGATE: ED TO QUIZ K KAVITHA'S FORMER-AUDITOR

              • BIG DEVELOPMENT IN LIQUORGATE ‘SCAM’
              • CBI ALLOWS ED TO QUIZ K KAVITHA’S EX AUDITOR
              February 22, 2023 13:45 (IST)

              LIQUORGATE - EX AUDITOR CURRENTLY IN JUDICIAL CUSTODY

                Load More
                Read more

                If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

                Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

                All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

                Read all the Latest News here