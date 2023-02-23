CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 23 February 2023: Congress's Pawan Khera Deplaned from Flight in Delhi; SC to Hear Plea Over Arrest by Assam Cops

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 23 February 2023: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Pawan Khera, Agrees to Club All FIRs Against Him

FOR 23rd February 2023

By News18/ Updated: February 23, 2023, 05:55 IST

February 23, 2023 22:45 (IST)

TAIWAN - U.S. PREPARES TO SEND 200 TROOPS TO TAIWAN

  • AMID RISING TENSIONS WITH CHINA, U.S. AIDS TAIWAN
February 23, 2023 19:25 (IST)

AMRITPAL - PUNJAB CM ON REPORTS OF RELEASE OF AMRIPAL'S AIDE

  • CM MANN DENIES REPORTS OF RELEASE OF AMRIPAL’S AIDE
  • CM BHAGWANT MANN: NO RELEASE HAS BEEN ORDERED
February 23, 2023 18:15 (IST)

KHERA - KHERA TO BE RELEASED ON BAIL BOND OF RS 30,000

    February 23, 2023 17:05 (IST)

    PUNJAB - AMRITPAL SINGH WARNS COPS & THEN HAS HIS WAY

    • PUNJAB POLICE GIVE IN TO AMRITPAL SINGH’S DEMANDS
    • COPS TO RELEASE AMRITPAL’S AIDE IN 24 HRS
    • PUNJAB POLICE ‘SURRENDER’ TO AMRITPAL SINGH
    February 23, 2023 16:10 (IST)

    AMRITSAR - AMRITSAR COMM'R ON STIR BY AMRITPAL SUPPORTERS

    • ‘PROTESTERS SITTING AT THE POLICE STATION’
    February 23, 2023 15:55 (IST)

    AMRITPAL - AMRITPAL SINGH ISSUES WARNING TO PUNJAB POLICE

    • CM MANN DENIES REPORTS OF AMRITPAL’S AIDE RELEASE
    • CM BHAGWANT MANN: NO RELEASE HAS BEEN ORDERED
    • AFTER REPORTS OF RELEASE OF AMRITPAL’S AIDE
    February 23, 2023 15:30 (IST)

    KHERA - PAWAN KHERA ISSUE BEFORE SUPREME COURT

    • CJI HEADS THREE JUDGE BENCH IN KHERA MATTER
    • SUPREME COURT HEARS PAWAN KHARA MATTER
    • SINGHVI CALLS KHERA ISSUE ‘DELIBERATE HARASSMENT’
    • SINGHVI: KHERA DEFENDED HIS REMARK, APOLOGISED
    February 23, 2023 15:15 (IST)

    Congress's Pawan Khera Deplaned from Flight in Delhi; SC to Hear Plea Over Arrest by Assam Cops

    Congress leader Pawan Khera was allegedly deplaned from his IndiGo airlines flight to Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, the party claimed on Thursday. Khera was accompanied by several other congress leaders as they were headed to party’s plenary session. The leaders also got off the plane after Khera was deboarded. Khera was deplaned at Delhi airport’s terminal 1.

    February 23, 2023 15:05 (IST)

    AMRITSAR - HIGH DRAMA OUTSIDE AMRITSAR POLICE STATION

      February 23, 2023 14:45 (IST)

      KHERA - PLEA SEEKS CONSOLIDATION OF FIRs AGAINST KHERA

      • SUPREME COURT AGREES TO PAWAN KHERA’S PLEA
      February 23, 2023 14:15 (IST)

      AMRITSAR - AMRITPAL SUPPORTERS GO ON A RAMPAGE

      • MOB ATTACKS AJNALA POLICE STATION, AMRITSAR
      • AMRITPAL’S SUPPORTERS RUN OUT OF CONTROL
      • SUPPORTERS ATTACK ARMED WITH SWORDS & LATHIS
      February 23, 2023 14:15 (IST)

      AMRIT PAL - AMRITPAL ASKS GOVT TO CANCEL FIR AGAINST HIM

        February 23, 2023 13:10 (IST)

        KHERA - DEPLANED POSSIBLY DUE TO FIR AGAINST KHERA:SOURCES

        • PAWAN KHERA RELEASED AFTER ARREST
        • STRUGGLE COMES ON PATH OF TRUTH: KHERA
        • I HAVE FULL FAITH IN COUNTRY’S LAW: KHERA
        February 23, 2023 12:55 (IST)

        PUNJAB CM - PUNJAB CM ADDRESSES 'INVEST PUNJAB' SUMMIT

        • 2-DAY ‘INVEST PUNJAB’ SUMMIT UNDERWAY IN MOHALI
        • BEST OPPORTUNITY FOR INDIA TO GROW: PUNJAB CM
        • PUNJAB IS FULL OF IDEAS: CM MANN
        February 23, 2023 12:55 (IST)

        INVEST PUNJAB - PUNJAB CM BHAGWANT MANN'S BIG PITCH TO INVESTORS

          February 23, 2023 12:40 (IST)

          BJP VS AAP - AAP FEARED DEFEAT, BROKE BALLOT BOXES: BJP

            February 23, 2023 12:20 (IST)

            PAWAN KHERA - CONGRESS PROTESTS AGAINST BJP, RAISES SLOGANS

            • CONG ALLEGES PAWAN KHERA WAS ASKED TO DEPLANE
            • ON WHAT GROUNDS WAS HE ASKED TO DEPLANE: CONG
            • WHAT SORT OF HIGH- HANDEDNESS IS THIS: CONG
            February 23, 2023 12:10 (IST)

            SNOOPGATE - BJP STAGES MASSIVE PROTEST IN NAT'L CAPITAL

            • BJP SEEKS DELHI Dy CM SISODIA’S RESIGNATION
            • BJP STAGES PROTEST AGAINST SISODIA IN DELHI
            February 23, 2023 12:05 (IST)

            DELHI EXCISE SCAM - DELHI EXCISE SCAM PROBE INTENSIFIES

            • KEJRIWAL’S AIDE SUMMONED IN EXCISE SCAM: SOURCES
            • DELHI EXCISE SCAM PROBE INTENSIFIES
            • ED SUMMONS KEJRIWAL’S AIDE VAIBHAV: SOURCES
            Read all the Latest News here