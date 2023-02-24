CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 24 February 2023: Voting Process For Standing Committee Polls Ends; 242 MCD Councillors Take Part

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 24 February 2023: Voting Process For Standing Committee Polls Ends; 242 MCD Councillors Take Part

FOR 24th February 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: February 24, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars.

February 24, 2023 17:50 (IST)

BSY - BS YEDIYURAPPA SPEAKS EXCLUSIVELY TO NEWS18.COM

  • BSY CONFIDENT ON BJP’S WIN IN KARNATAKA
February 24, 2023 17:40 (IST)

BIDEN - UKRAINE WILL NEVER BE A VICTORY FOR RUSSIA: BIDEN

    February 24, 2023 17:25 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - NEWS18 EXCL ON TIBETEAN LOSAR CELEBRATIONS

    • LOSAR CELEBRATIONS UNDER CCP WATCH
    • SOURCES:LOCALS UPSET OVER INCREASED SURVEILLANCE
    February 24, 2023 17:10 (IST)

    AMRITPAL - 6 POLICE PERSONNEL WERE INJURED: DGP

    • PUNJAB POLICE COMMITTED TO MAINTAIN PEACE: DGP
    • CERTAIN ELEMENTS TRYING TO DESTABILISE PUNJAB:DGP
    February 24, 2023 16:40 (IST)

    DELHI - MASSIVE DRAMA AT DELHI'S CIVIC CENTRE

    • AAP CLAIMS CROSS VOTING, RE-EVALUATION UNDERWAY
    • MAYOR ANNOUNCES: 2 INVALID VOTE
    • AAP COUNCILLORS RAISE SLOGANS INSIDE ASSEMBLY
    • MASSIVE DRAMA AT DELHI’S CIVIC CENTRE
    February 24, 2023 16:15 (IST)

    CONGRESS - AZAD SENDS LEGAL NOTICE TO CONG'S JAIRAM RAMESH

    • AFTER JAIRAM RAMESH CALLS GHULAM AZAD ‘SLAVE’
    • JAIRAM TAUNTED AZAD FOR RECEIVING PADMA AWARD
    February 24, 2023 15:40 (IST)

    'K-RAMPAGE' IN PUNJAB - BJP: PUNJAB GOVT GIVING FREE RUN TO SUCH ELEMENTS

    • ‘GANGSTER CULTURE’ GROWING IN PUNJAB: BJP
    February 24, 2023 15:30 (IST)

    AMRITPAL SINGH - AMRITPAL SINGH'S AIDE WALKS OUT OF JAIL

    • LOVEPREET SINGH TOOFAN RELEASED FROM PRISON
    • AFTER COURT ISSUES ORDER, LOVEPREET RELEASED
    • FIRST ON CNN-NEWS18: AMRITPAL’S AIDE RELEASED
    • PUNJAB POLICE ‘YIELD TO’ AMRITPAL SINGH’S DEMAND
    • POLICE GIVES CLEAN CHIT TO ‘K-RAMPAGE’?
    February 24, 2023 15:25 (IST)

    AMRIT SINGH PAL - AMRITPAL SINGH'S AIDE WALKS OUT OF JAIL

    • LOVEPREET SINGH TOOFAN RELEASED FROM PRISON
    February 24, 2023 15:06 (IST) Counting Underway for Standing Committee Polls as 242 MCD Councillors Cast Votes

    Counting Underway for Standing Committee Polls as 242 MCD Councillors Cast Votes

    Out of 250 elected MCD Councillors, 242 cast their votes from AAP and BJP, for election of six members to the Standing Committee on Friday. Counting is underway for these votes, as Mayor Shelly Oberoi called 3 members each from AAP and BJP to oversee the process.

    February 24, 2023 14:55 (IST)

    KEJRIWAL VS DELHI L-G - STOP TAKING DIRECT ORDERS FROM L-G: KEJRIWAL

    • AMID MEGA TUSSLE WITH DELHI LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
    • DELHI CM KEJRIWAL ISSUES BIG DIRECTION TO OFFICERS
    • ‘SECYs ASKED TO REPORT ORDERS FROM L-G TO MIN’
    February 24, 2023 14:40 (IST)

    RELEASE ORDER OF COPY - CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES LOVEPREET'S RELEASE ORDER

    • CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES LOVEPREET’S RELEASE ORDER
    • LOVEPREET NOT INVOLVED IN CRIME: RELEASE ORDER
    February 24, 2023 14:20 (IST)

    INDIAN CONSULATE - AUS:K-FLAGS SEEN ATTACHED TO INDIAN CONSULATE

    • AFTER TEMPLES, NOW INDIAN CONSULATE TARGETED IN AUS
    • INDIAN CONSULATE TARGETED IN BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA
    • INDIAN CONSULATE IN AUS TARGETED ON FEBRUARY 21
    February 24, 2023 14:10 (IST)

    LOVEPREET FIR EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES FIR AGAINST LOVEPREET

    • KIDNAPPING, SNATCHING, INTIMIDATION CHARGE
    • VIOLENCE USED BY UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY CHARGE IN FIR
    • VIOLENCE USED BY RIOTING: LOVEPREET’S FIR
    February 24, 2023 14:05 (IST)

    INDIAN CONSULATE - INDIAN CONSULATE TARGETED BY K-GOONS IN BRISBANE

    • AUS: ‘K-FLAGS’ SEEN STUCK ON THE INDIAN CONSULATE
    • AFTER TEMPLES, NOW INDIAN CONSULATE TARGETED IN AUS
    • INDIAN CONSULATE TARGETED IN BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA
    • INDIAN CONSULATE IN AUS TARGETED ON FEBRUARY 21
    February 24, 2023 13:50 (IST)

    PM HITS BACK - PM MODI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS IN SHILLONG

    • PM RESPONDS TO CONG’S ‘KABAR KHUDEGI’ SLOGAN
    • ‘KAMAL KHILEGA’, SAYS PM IN REPLY TO ‘KABAR’ JIBE
    February 24, 2023 13:35 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - EXCLUSIVE REPORT FROM WAR-TORN UKRAINE

    • LOSAR CELEBRATIONS UNDER CCP WATCH
    • SOURCES:LOCALS UPSET OVER INCREASED SURVEILLANCE
    February 24, 2023 13:15 (IST)

    WARANGAL - AFTER STUDENT ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTS SUICIDE

    • DHARNA IN SUPPORT OF ALLEGED ACCUSED IN CASE
    • ‘EVERYONE IS INNOCENT, UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY’
    • ‘NO CONCLUSION,UNTIL THE INVESTIGATION OVER’
    February 24, 2023 12:45 (IST)

    NASEERUDDIN SHAH - CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON ACTOR NASEERUDDIN SHAH

    • IN EXCL INTW, NASEERUDDIN SHAH STOKES DEBATE
    • ACTOR: TURKS WERE BLOOD THIRSTY, MUGHALS WEREN’T
    • SHAH: VILIFICATION OF MUGHALS IS WRONG
    • ‘AURANGZEB WAS NO BIGOT, HE WAS RELIGIOUS FANATIC’
    Read all the Latest News here