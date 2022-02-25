CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 25 February 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 25 February 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 25th February 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: February 25, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip.

February 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

U'KHAND HC - U'KHAND HC TAKES SUO MOTO COGNIZANCE

    February 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SIRSA - ONLY BJP CAN DEVELOP PUNJAB: SIRSA TO NEWS18

      February 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      SC - SC SUGGESTS CHANGING NAME OF THE MOVIE

      • BIG SETBACK FOR ‘GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI’ MAKERS
      February 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT - PM MODI CHAIRS KEY MEET ON UKRAINE CRISIS

      • HM, RM, FM ATTEND THE KEY CCS MEET
      • PM MODI LIKELY TO SPEAK TO PUTIN TONIGHT:SOURCES
      • BATTLE UNDERWAY FOR AIRBASE NEAR KYIV:UKRAINE
      • 3 RUSSIAN CHOPPERS SHOT DOWN NEAR KYIV: UKRIANE
      • BIDEN-G7 LEADERS MEET ON UKRAINE CRISIS
      • RUSSIAN FORCES TRYING TO SEIZE CHORNOBYL:ZELENSKYY
      • OVER 200 INDIAN STUDENTS AT INDIAN EMBASSY IN KYIV
      February 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PUNJAB - PEOPLE ARE VOTING FOR CHANGE: SIRSA, BJP

      • PEOPLE DON’T WANT CONG, CONG, AAP,AKALI: SIRSA
      February 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      POLLS - BEHOLD THE NEWS18 QUADCOPTER!

      • BIRD’S EYE VIEW OF BATTLEGROUND PUNJAB
      • THE POWER OF ELEX-A ON YOUR SCREEN
      • NEVER SEEN BEFORE POLL PERSPECTIVE
      February 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM - PM ON 2008 BLAST CASE: COURT DID THE RIGHT THING

      • SP SITTING QUIET OVER TERROR LINK CHARGE: PM
      • SP SHOWERED LOVE ON TERRORISTS: PM MODI
      • SP WAS AGAINST BANNING TERRORIST OUTFITS: PM
      • PM MODI HITS OUT AT ‘PARIVARVADIS’
      • PARIVARVADIS DID NOTHING FOR U.P’S VIKAS: PM
      • PM: PARIVARVADIS DIDN’T UTILISE U.P’S POTENTIAL
      • OPPN IGNORED TRIPLE TALAQ FOR VOTE BANK: PM
      • OUR GOVT ABOLISHED TRIPLE TALAQ: PM MODI
      • ‘OPPN DID NOT UNDERSTAND THE PAIN OF MUSLIM WOMEN’
      • WOMEN HELP DESK, FAST TRACK COURT FOR WOMEN: PM
      • ‘WE INCREASED WOMEN’S PARTICIPATION IN FORCES’
      • WOMEN FEEL SAFE UNDER YOGI GOVT: PM MODI
      • PARIVARVADIS DIDN’T WORK FOR DALITS, BACKWARDS: PM
      • LIMITED DEVELOPMENT UNDER SP & BSP GOVT: PM MODI
      • OUR GOVT WORKING FOR SMALL FARMERS: PM
      • PM: PREVIOUS GOVTs DID NOTHING FOR SMALL KISAN
      • OUR GOVT GAVE OVER 800 CR FOR BARABANKI KISAN: PM
      February 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      HIJA ROW - FOLLOW DRESS CODE WHERE PRESCRIBED: K'TAKA HC

        February 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        COVID - 235 COVID DEATHS IN LAST 24 HOURS

        • INDIA REPORTS 13,405 NEW COVID CASES IN LAST 24HRS
        If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

        Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

        All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

        Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

