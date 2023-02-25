CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 25 February 2023: Emergence of Third Front Will Help BJP, Says Congress

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 25 February 2023: Emergence of Third Front Will Help BJP, Says Congress

FOR 25th February 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: February 25, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find...Read More

February 25, 2023 17:55 (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - 'RIFT OVER AMRITPAL'S USE OF GURU GRANTH SAHIB'

  • AMRITPAL’S K-RAMPAGE: RIFT BETWEEN SIKH GROUPS
February 25, 2023 16:50 (IST)

MCD - DELHI HIGH COURT STAYS RE-ELECTION ORDER

    February 25, 2023 16:10 (IST)

    DELHI - MCD BRAWL:BJP COUNCILLORS MOVE DELHI HIGH COURT

    • MCD BRAWL: HEARING UNDERWAY IN DELHI HC
    • BJP NETAS MOVE DELHI HC AGAINST DELHI MAYOR
    February 25, 2023 15:55 (IST)

    PUNJAB - OVER 2 DAYS AFTER KHALISTANI RAMPAGE

    • PUNJAB CM MANN REACTS ON ANJALA VIOLENCE
    • MANN TAKES A VEILED JIBE AT AMRITPAL SINGH
    • ATTACKERS CAN’T BE CALLED HEIR OF PUNJAB: MANN
    February 25, 2023 15:15 (IST)

    MoS HOME'S CONVOY - MoS PRAMANIK’S CONVOY ALLEGEDLY ATTACKED BY TMC

      February 25, 2023 15:15 (IST)

      BENGAL - MoS HOME AFFAIRS CONVOY ATTACKED IN COOCH BEHAR

      • WB’S MoS HOME’S CONVOY ATTACKED IN COOCH BEHAR
      • BJP DELEGATES AND COPS CLASH IN COOCH BEHAR
      • MoS HOME’S CONVOY ATTACK: WINDOW PANES VANDALISED
      • BJP: TMC INVOLVED IN GOONDAISM & VANDALISM
      • LAW & ORDER SITUATION DETERIORATING IN WB: BJP
      February 25, 2023 15:10 (IST)

      LALU PRASAD YADAV - WILL NOT LET BJP WIN THE 2024 ELECTIONS: RJD

      • AFTER HM’S ADDRESS, RJD PREZ YADAV’S BIG CLAIM
      • MAKE STRATEGIES TO DEFEAT BJP: TEJASHWI YADAV
      February 25, 2023 15:10 (IST)

      LALU - LALU PRASAD CLAIMS 'BIG WIN IN 2024 ELECTIONS'

        February 25, 2023 15:06 (IST)

        Emergence of Third Front Will Help BJP, Says Congress

        The Congress in its 85th plenary session on Saturday said that there was an “urgent need” for a united Opposition to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and argued that the emergence of a third front would be an advantage to the BJP.

        February 25, 2023 14:55 (IST)

        NITISH KUMAR - CM NITISH HITS BACK AT HM SHAH AFTER HIS REMARKS

        • WHAT IS THE CONTRIBUTION OF THIS PEOPLE: CM NITISH
        • THEY DON’T DO ANY WORK, JUST GIVE STATEMENTS: CM
        • THEY HAVE CONTROL OVER ALL INSTITUTIONS: NITISH
        February 25, 2023 14:05 (IST)

        NIA - NIA CRACKDOWN IN ON ISIS: SOURCES

        • NIA CONVICTS 8 ACCUSED, VERDICT ON MONDAY
        • NIA BUSTS TERROR PLOT: SOURCES
        February 25, 2023 13:45 (IST)

        AMIT SHAH - WILL END JUNGLE RAJ: HM SHAH'S MESSAGE TO BIHAR

        • CM NITISH FORGOT ABOUT BIHAR’S DEVELOPMENT: SHAH
        • CM NITISH DAYDREAMS OF BECOMING PM: HM SHAH
        • DOOR FOR CM NITISH IS CLOSED IN BJP FOREVER: HM
        February 25, 2023 13:30 (IST)

        CONGRESS - MY INNINGS COULD END WITH BHARAT JODO YATRA: SONIA

        • SONIA HINTS AT RETIREMENT IN RAIPUR CONG CONCLAVE
        February 25, 2023 13:20 (IST)

        AMIT SHAH - AMIT SHAH TAKES A SWIPE AT NITISH GOVERNMENT

        • CM NITISH FORGOT ABOUT BIHAR’S DEVELOPMENT: SHAH
        • CM NITISH DAYDREAMS OF BECOMING PM: HM SHAH
        • DOOR FOR CM NITISH IS CLOSED IN BJP FOREVER: HM
        February 25, 2023 13:10 (IST)

        PM MODI - MEET BETWEEN PM & GERMAN CHANCELLOR UNDERWAY

          February 25, 2023 13:10 (IST)

          GERMAN CHANCELLOR SCHOLZ - PM MODI MEETS GERMAN CHANCELLOR SCHOLZ

            February 25, 2023 12:55 (IST)

            CHHATTISGARH - CHHATTISGARH POLICE VS NAXALS: 3 COPS KILLED

            • 3 POLICE MEN KILLED IN OPERATION AGAINST NAXALS
            February 25, 2023 12:45 (IST)

            YOGI - ALL CRIMINALS CULTIVATED BY SP: U.P CM YOGI

            • AKHILESH-YOGI SPAR OVER BSP MLA MURDER CASE
            February 25, 2023 12:40 (IST)

            CONGRESS - CONGRESS REFLECTS THE VOICES OF PEOPLE: SONIA

            • SONIA HINTS AT RETIREMENT IN RAIPUR CONG CONCLAVE
            • ‘OUR VICTORIES IN 2004 & 2009 GAVE SATISFACTION’
            • SONIA HINTS AT RETIREMENT POST 2024 ELECTIONS?
            Read all the Latest News here