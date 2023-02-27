CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 27 February 2023: PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Karnataka's Belagavi

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 27 February 2023: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Sent To CBI Custody Till March 4

FOR 27th February 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: February 27, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip.

February 27, 2023 18:35 (IST)

OWAISI RELATIVE - OWAISI'S RELATIVE DIES OF GUNSHOT WOUND

  • RELATIVE OF OWAISI MAZAHAR UDDIN KHAN DEAD
  • INFORMED POLICE FOR FURTHER PROBE: HOSPITAL
February 27, 2023 17:35 (IST)

SISODIA IN COURT - MANISH SISODIA SENT TO CBI CUSTODY TILL MARCH 4

  • MANISH SISODIA BEING TAKEN OUT OF COURT
  • MANISH SISODIA TO STAY IN CUSTODY TILL MARCH 4
February 27, 2023 17:30 (IST)

CBI - CBI GETS 5-DAY CUSTODY OF MANISH SISODIA

    February 27, 2023 17:25 (IST)

    CBI IN COURT - SISODIA SENT TO CBI CUSTODY TILL MARCH 4

      February 27, 2023 16:55 (IST)

      PM - LIVE: PM MODI'S ADDRESS IN BELAGAVI, KARNATAKA

      • PM: COMING TO BELAGAVI NO LESSER THAN PILGRIMAGE
      February 27, 2023 16:35 (IST)

      KASHMIRI PANDIT - ADGP KASHMIR VIJAY KUMAR VISITS PULWAMA

        February 27, 2023 16:35 (IST)

        KASHMIR - ADGP KASHMIR VISITS PULWAMA, REVIEWS SECURITY

        • ADGP KASHMIR VISITS PULWAMA, REVIEWS SECURITY
        • ADGP STRESSES ON TAKING ADD’L SECURITY MEASURES
        • ADGP STRESSES TO ENHANCE COUNTER-TERROR OPs IN J&K
        February 27, 2023 16:20 (IST)

        SISODIA - COURT RESERVES ORDER IN SISODIA CASE

        • ARGUMENTS CONCLUDE, ORDER RESERVED
        February 27, 2023 16:05 (IST)

        PRAYAGRAJ - 1 ACCUSED IN UMESH PAL MURDER CASE SHOT DEAD

        • ACCUSED SHOT DEAD IN ENCOUNTER IN PRAYAGRAJ
        • ACCUSED WHO WAS DRIVING THE BIKE SHOT DEAD
        February 27, 2023 15:30 (IST)

        SISODIA IN COURT - CONSPIRACY HATCHED IN SECRET MANNER:CBI COUNSEL

        • INTERROGATION REQUIRED FOR EFFECTIVE PROBE: CB
        February 27, 2023 15:20 (IST)

        SISODIA IN COURT - LAWYERS MOHIT MATHUR & D KRISHNAN FOR SISODIA

          February 27, 2023 15:10 (IST)

          PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Karnataka's Belagavi

          PM Modi held a roadshow in Karnataka’s Belagavi on Monday after inaugurating several projects in state’s Shivamogga.

           

          February 27, 2023 15:00 (IST)

          PM - NOW: PM MODI'S MEGA ROADSHOW IN BELAGAVI

          • PM HITS OUT AT OPPN IN BELAGAVI, KARNATAKA
          • PM: MORE MONEY ALLOCATED FOR RAILWAY IN KARNATAKA
          • PM: NEW RAIL LINES FOR CONNECTIVITY ENHANCEMENT
          • PM MODI LASHES OUT AT CONG OVER ‘PARIVARVAD’
          • PM: NOT AFRAID OF THOSE ABUSING ME
          February 27, 2023 13:40 (IST)

          SISODIA SHOWDOWN - CNN-NEWS18 LEADS SISODIA ARREST SHOWDOWN COVERAGE

            February 27, 2023 13:40 (IST)

            MANISH SISODIA - SCUFFLE BETWEEN AAP PROTESTERS AND POLICE

            • SCUFFLE OUTSIDE AAP HEADQUARTERS IN DELHI
            February 27, 2023 13:20 (IST)

            SISODIA IN COURT - ANYTIME NOW: SISODIA TO BE PRODUCED IN COURT

              February 27, 2023 12:30 (IST)

              AAP PROTEST - AAP STAGES PROTEST IN CHANDIGARH, BHOPAL

                February 27, 2023 12:20 (IST)

                CBI ON KEJRIWAL - CBI REACTS TO KEJRIWAL'S TWEET ON SISODIA'S ARREST

                • CBI CALLS CM KEJRIWAL’S TWEET AS ‘DECEPTION’
                February 27, 2023 11:50 (IST)

                SISODIA SHOWDOWN - MOST CBI OFFICERS WERE AGAINST ARREST: KEJRIWAL

                • L-G CLEARED THE POLICY IN 2021:SISODIA’S COUNSEL
                • NO PHONE CALLS, MESSAGES ARE LINKED TO ME: SISODIA
                • GROUND FOR REMAND NOT TENABLE: SISODIA
                • PROFIT MARGIN APPROVED BY L-G: SISODIA IN COURT
                • L-G COMPLAINANT IN CASE APPROVED CHANGES: SISODIA
                • REMAND NOTE: SISODIA GAVE EVASIVE REPLIES
                • CAN’T GRANT REMAND FOR SELF INCRIMINATION: Dy CM
                • ‘NOT COOPERATING IN PROBE NO GROUND FOR ARREST’
                • FASTEST COURT UPDATES ON CNN-NEWS18
                • COOPERATED EVERY TIME WITH CBI:SISODIA IN COURT
