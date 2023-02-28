CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 28 February 2023: Terrorist Killed, 2 Army Men Injured in Encounter in J&K's Awantipora; Body Yet to be Retrieved

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 28 February 2023: Terrorist Killed, 2 Army Men Injured in Encounter in J&K's Awantipora; Body Yet to be Retrieved

FOR 28th February 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: February 28, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars.

February 28, 2023 12:35 (IST)

GAUTAM GAMBHIR - BJP MP GAUTAM GAMBHIR'S BIG CLAIM ON SISODIA

  • 1ST TIME EDU MINISTER IN JAIL IN LIQUOR CASE: BJP
  • POLICY WAS MADE TO EXPLOIT MONEY: BJP MP
  • POLICY TWEAKED TO FIGHT POLLS WITH ‘K-HELP’: BJP
  • AFTER SISODIA’S ARREST, BJP MP’S BIG STATEMENT
February 28, 2023 12:25 (IST)

MUMBAI - 3 COACHES OF BELAPUR TO KHARKOPAR TRAIN DERAILED

  • MUMBAI: 3 COACHES OF LOCAL TRAIN DERAIL
  • MUMBAI: NO INJURY TO ANY PASSENGERS
  • MUMBAI:TRAIN DERAILS ON ENTERING KHARKOPAR STN
February 28, 2023 12:15 (IST)

TIPU SHOWDOWN - BJP MLA YATNAL TO VOTERS ON TIPU SHOWDOWN

  • BJP MLA YATNAL EQUATES TIPU SULTAN WITH MUSLIMS
  • DON’T VOTE FOR MUSLIMS: BJP MLA STOKES ROW
  • BJP MLA: VOTE FOR SHIVAJI FOLLOWERS, NOT TIPU’S
February 28, 2023 12:00 (IST)

CHINESE APP - ED FILES CHARGESHEET IN CHINESE LOAN APP CASE

  • ‘APPS CHARGING UPTO 2300% INTEREST ON LOAN AMOUNTS’
  • ‘WOMEN FACED ABUSE OVER LOAN NON-PAYMENT’
February 28, 2023 11:30 (IST)

MARTYR MEMORIAL - DISPUTE OVER GALWAN MARTYR MEMORIAL

  • GALWAN MARTYR FAMILY MAKES BIG REVELATIONS
  • FATHER DRAGGED AND ABUSED: MARTYR’S FAMILY
  • MARTYR’S FATHER ABUSED, POLICE DENIES CLAIM
  • FATHER WAS ABUSED AT POLICE STN: MARTYR’S KIN
February 28, 2023 11:20 (IST)

UMESH PAL MURDER CASE - AKHILESH YADAV SEEN WITH ACCUSED

  • PICTURES DOING ROUNDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
February 28, 2023 11:05 (IST)

KASHMIRI PANDIT - KILLER OF LATE KASHMIRI PANDIT SANJAY NEUTRALISED

    February 28, 2023 10:30 (IST)

    MANISH SISODIA - MANISH SISODIA MOVES SUPREME COURT

    • CJI: YOU HAVE YOUR REMEDIES BEFORE THE HC
    • MATTER WILL BE HEARD AT 3:50 PM: CJI
    • SISODIA MOVES SC: LISTING AT 3:50 PM TODAY
    February 28, 2023 10:05 (IST)

    AMIT SHAH - HM CALLS ALL BJP LEADERS OF TELANGANA TO DELHI

    • KEY MEETING TO BE HELD AT HM SHAH’S RESIDENCE
    • MEETING TO BE HELD TODAY AROUND 12 PM
    February 28, 2023 09:55 (IST)

    SARFARAZ MEMON - SARFARAZ MEMON DETAINED IN INDORE

    • TERRORIST DETAINED IN MADHYA PRADESH
    • SOURCES: SARFARAZ LIVING IN INDORE FOR 4 YEARS
    • AFTER MULTI-CITY MANHUNT, TERRORIST DETAINED IN M.P
    • SARFARAZ MEMON BEING QUESTIONED BY MAHA ATS
    • AFTER TIP OFF FROM NIA, SARFARAZ MEMON DETAINED
    February 28, 2023 09:45 (IST)

    AWANTIPORA ENCOUNTER - AWANTIPORA ENCOUNTER: ONE ARMY JAWAN MARTYRED

      February 28, 2023 09:40 (IST)

      UMESH PAL MURDER CASE - UMESH PAL MURDER CASE: CASH AWARD DECLARED

        February 28, 2023 09:25 (IST)

        DOLLAR SHORTAGE - CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE ON SHORTAGE OF DOLLAR

        • AMID RESTRICTIONS, DHL PAK CUTS OPERATION:SOURCE
        • AMID PAK ECONOMIC CRISIS, DHL SCALES DOWN ITS OPs
        • ‘IMPORT EXPRESS PRODUCT SUSPENDED FROM MAR 15’
        • ‘DHL PAKISTAN IS AN INT’L LOGISTIC COMPANY’
        February 28, 2023 09:20 (IST)

        DELHI - DELHI: 22-YEAR-OLD MAN SUSTAINS BULLET INJURIES

        • 22-YR-OLD MAN REPEATEDLY SHOT AT BY TWO MEN
        • SHOCKING CCTV VISUALS OF FIRING IN DELHI
        • DELHI POLICE: VICTIM IS UNDER TREATMENT
        February 28, 2023 09:10 (IST)

        KASHMIRI PANDIT - BIG FALLOUT FOR TARGETED KILLINGS IN J&K

        • DEAD TERRORIST IDENTIFIED AS AQIB BHAT OF PULWAMA
        • ‘AQIB INITIALLY WORKED FOR HM TERROR OUTFIT’
        • ENCOUNTER IN AWANTIPORA: TERRORIST NEUTRALISED
        February 28, 2023 09:05 (IST)

        HINDUISM - NO BIGOTRY IN HINDUISM: SUPREME COURT

        • SUPREME COURT REJECTS PIL TO RENAME PLACES
        February 28, 2023 08:50 (IST)

        INDIA-PAKISTAN - 'INDIAN GOVT MADE EFFORTS TO DETECT TERRORIST OPs'

        • U.S. REPORT HAILS INDIA ON FIGHTING TERROR
        • ‘NO PROGRESS MADE BY PAK IN DISMANTLING TERRORISM’
        • U.S. REPORTS SLAMS PAK FOR COUNTER TERRORISM
        February 28, 2023 08:35 (IST)

        KARNATAKA - AHEAD OF KARNATAKA POLLS, HEADACHE FOR JDS

        • HEADACHE FOR JDS OVER FIELDING A CANDIDATE
        • AHEAD OF POLLS, HASSAN CONSTITUENCY FACES HEAT
        • BHAVANI REVANNA CONTINUE TO MOUNT PRESSURE
        February 28, 2023 08:30 (IST)

        UMESH PAL MURDER CASE - TWIST IN UMESH PAL HORRIFIC MURDER CASE

        • BJP TWEETS PICTURE OF ACCUSED WITH SP CHIEF
        • MASSIVE POLITICAL FIGHT OVER UMESH PAL CASE
        If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

        Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

        All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

