Breaking News Live Updates - 02 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 02 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 2nd January 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: January 02, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

January 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

VAISHNO DEVI - VAISHNO DEVI BOARD HELPLINE: 01991-234053

  • VAISHNO DEVI BOARD HELPLINE: 01991-234804
January 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

U'KHAND - SP CLAIMS CREDIT FOR PROJECTS LAUNCHED BY PM

  • ‘PM INAUGURATED PROJECT LAUNCHED BY SP IN 1978’
January 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PUSHPRAJ - 100 CR + TAX EVASION FOUND FROM RAIDS: SOURCE

    January 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    OMICRON'S SCARE - YELLOW ALERT ISSUED IN THE NATIONAL CAPITAL

      January 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      OMICRON SCARE IN DELHI - RESTRICTION 1: PVT OFFICES WITH 50% CAPACITY

        January 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        J&K - ENCOUNTER IN KUPWARA, J&K

        • KUPWARA ENCOUNTER: 1 TERRORIST GUNNED DOWN
        January 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        COVID - 17 DOCTORS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID IN PATNA, BIHAR

          January 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          BATTLE FOR U.P - SP PROMISES 300 UNITS OF FREE ELECTRICITY

          • SP:FREE ELECTRICITY TO FARMERS FOR IRRIGATION
          • SP: FREE ELECTRICITY TO DOMESTIC CONSUMERS
          If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

          Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

          All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

