BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 03 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 3rd January 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: January 03, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

January 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

VAISHNO DEVI - J&K L-G SHARES KEY MEET ON VAISHNO DEVI STAMPEDE

  • SINHA: SEVERAL CALLS MADE ENSURE PILGRIMS’ SAFETY
  • VAISHNO DEVI BOARD HELPLINE: 01991-234053
  • VAISHNO DEVI BOARD HELPLINE: 01991-234804
January 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

U.P - AFTER YOGI, AKHILESH YADAV TO CONTEST POLLS?

  • AKHILESH YADAV HINTS AT CONTESTING U.P POLLS
  • ‘IF PARTY DECIDES, WILL CONTEST 2022 POLLS’
January 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

U'KHAND - SP CLAIMS CREDIT FOR PROJECTS LAUNCHED BY PM

  • ‘PM INAUGURATED PROJECT LAUNCHED BY SP IN 1978’
January 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - PM MODI TO VISIT TRIPURA & MANIPUR ON JANUARY 4

  • PM TO UNVEIL MULTIPLE INFRA PROJECTS IN MANIPUR
January 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PATNA - PATNA: 87 DOCS TEST +VE IN NALANDA MED COLLEGE

    January 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    OMICRON'S SCARE - YELLOW ALERT ISSUED IN THE NATIONAL CAPITAL

      January 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      OMICRON SCARE IN DELHI - RESTRICTION 1: PVT OFFICES WITH 50% CAPACITY

        Read more

        If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

        Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

        All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

        Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

