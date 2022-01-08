CHANGE LANGUAGE
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 08 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 8th January 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: January 08, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...

January 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM: IT SYMBOLISES OUR AATMANIRBHARTA

  • WORLD FACING NEW COVID VARIANT CHALLENGE: PM
  • 150 CR DOSE PROTECTION SHIELD TO INDIA: PM
  • PM: MORE THAN 90% OF POPULATION GOT 1ST DOSE
  • PM: WE HAVE PRESENTED AN EXAMPLE TO THE WORLD
  • PM: OUR VACCINE COVERAGE SPEED EXAMPLE FOR WORLD
  • PM: WB HAS BEEN PROVIDED WITH 11CR FREE JABS
  • 9000 NEW OXYGEN CYLINDERS TO BENGAL: PM MODI
  • 1000+ VENTILATORS GIVEN TO BENGAL: PM MODI
  • PM: WE ARE WORKING TO IMPROVE HEALTH INFRA
  • PM: MORE THAN 1 CR TEENS GIVEN 1ST DOSE IN 5 DAYS
January 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

INDIA-CHINA - 14TH CORPS CDR TALKS B/W INDIA & CHINA ON JAN 12

  • MAIN AGENDA:DISENGAGEMENT IN HOT SPRINGS
  • LT GEN ANINDYA SENGUPTA TO LEAD INDIAN SIDE
January 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

COVID - WB RECORDS 18,213 FRESH CASES

    January 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CANCER INSTITUTE - PM: CANCER TREATMENT WAS UNAVAILABLE,UNAFFORDABLE

    • ENSURING CHEAP TREATMENT TO POOR: PM MODI
    • PM: HEART PATIENTS HAVE BEEN ASSISTED
    • PM: 12L PATIENTS PROVIDED WITH FREE DIALYSIS
    • PM: 17L CANCER PATIENTS BENEFITED FROM AYUSHMAN
    • PM: OVER 5000 WELLNESS CENTRES MADE IN BENGAL
    • PM: 15CR PEOPLE HAVE BEEN SCREENED FOR ORAL CANCER
    • PM: DEMAND-SUPPLY GAP IS HUGE IN HEALTH INFRA
    • WORK ON MISSION MODE IN HEALTH SECTOR: PM MODI
    • PM: COUNTRY HAD 6 AIIMS IN 2014
    • PM: AIIMS NETWORK WILL BE EXPANDED TO 22
    • PM: WB MEDICAL COLLEGE WILL BE MADE EFFICIENT
    • EASY CANCER TREATMENT IN KOLKATA, MURSHIDABAD: PM
    January 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BATTLE FOR U.P - 50% RELIEF TO FARMERS ON U.P POWER BILLS

    • YOGI GOVT’S MASSIVE SOP FOR KISAN AHEAD OF POLLS
