BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 12 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Breaking News Live Updates - 12 January 2022

FOR 12th January 2022

By News18/ Updated: January 12, 2022, 05:55 IST

January 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

U.P - TICKETS, 'TURNCOATS', TUSSLE AND TWIST

  • AMIDST SPATE OF RESIGNATIONS FROM BJP
  • BJP MLA’S DAUGHTER MAKES A STARTLING NEW CLAIM
  • BJP MLA’S DAUGHTER CLAIMS ‘FATHER TAKEN AWAY’
  • BJP MLA’S BETI: DAD BEING FORCED TO JOIN SP
  • BJP MLA’S DAUGHTER SEEKS HELP FROM CM YOGI
  • BJP MLA’S DAUGHTER HINTS AT ‘SP CONSPIRACY’
January 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SIDDHARTH - ACTOR SIDDHARTH APOLOGISES TO SAINA

  • AFTER BACKLASH SIDDHARTH APOLOGISES TO SAINA
  • ACTOR SIDDHARTH WRITES APOLOGY NOTE TO SAINA
January 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PUNJAB LOK CONGRESS - HOCKEY STICK & BALL TO BE PUNJAB LOK CONG'S SYMBOL

  • AMARINDER’S PUNJAB LOK CONG GETS PARTY SYMBOL
January 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

NITIN GADKARI - UNION MIN NITIN GADKARI TESTS COVID POSITIVE

  • UNION MIN NITIN GADKARI UNDER HOME QUARANTINE
January 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

NEWS18.COM EXCLUSIVE - NEWS18.COM EXCLUSIVE: PM'S KEY LAUNCH ON R-DAY

    January 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    GAJENDRA SHEKHAWAT - LAKHS OF PEOPLE CAME TO LISTEN TO PM: SHEKHAWAT

    • CONGRESS STOPPED PEOPLE FROM ATTENDING: SHEKHAWAT
    • ‘PM WAS STOPPED, IT WAS A BLACK DAY IN HISTORY’
