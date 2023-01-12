CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#RRR#Budget2023
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 12 January 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 12 January 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 12th January 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: January 12, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

January 12, 2023 08:05 (IST)

BIHAR - BIHAR EDUCATION MIN MAKES CONTROVERSIAL STATEMENT

  • RAMCHARITMANAS BOOK OF HATE: BIHAR EDUCATION MIN
  • BOOK DIVIDES SOCIETY: BIHAR EDUCATION MINISTER
January 12, 2023 05:55 (IST)

VANDE BHARAT ATTACK - VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS VANDALISED IN VIZAG

  • STONE PELTING ON VANDE BHARAT TRAIN IN VIZAG
  • VANDE BHARAT TRAIN WAS TO BE FLAGGED OFF BY PM MODI
January 12, 2023 05:55 (IST)

VANDE - WINDOWS OF VANDE BHARAT TRAIN DAMAGED

    January 12, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - INDIA TO BECOME 3RD LARGEST ECONOMY: PM MODI

      January 12, 2023 05:55 (IST)

      MADANI SPARKS ROW - CNN-NEWS18 REPORTS FROM GROUND ZERO

      • CONG’S BUS YATRA TO TAKE PLACE IN 21 DISTRICTS
      January 12, 2023 05:55 (IST)

      JOSHIMATH - CM DHAMI TO ADDRESS PRESS CONFERENCE AT 6:30 PM

      • JOSHIMATH: CM DHAMI TO VISIT AFFECTED AREAS
      January 12, 2023 05:55 (IST)

      J&K - RAJOURI TERROR ATTACK AFTERMATH, VDCs ARMED

        January 12, 2023 05:55 (IST)

        CONG YATRA - KARNATAKA CONGRESS KICKSTARTS BUS YATRA

        • CONGRESS LAUNCHES BUS YATRA IN KARNATAKA
        Read more

        If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

        Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

        All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

        Read all the Latest News here