BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 13 January 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 13th January 2023

By News18/ Updated: January 13, 2023, 05:55 IST

January 13, 2023 05:55 (IST)

SHARAD - SENIOR RJD LEADER SHARAD YADAV NO MORE

  • SHARAD YADAV PASSES AWAY AT 75
  • FORMER UNION MINISTER SHARAD YADAV NO MORE
  • PM MODI CONDOLES DEATH OF SHARAD YADAV
  • PM: CONDOLENCES TO FAMILY AND ADMIRERS
January 13, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI IN KARNATAKA - PM'S YOUTH CONNECT IN HUBBALLI, KARNATAKA

  • PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO SWAMI VIVEKANANDA
January 13, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - SWAMI VIVEKANANDA IS AN INSPIRATION TO US:PM MODI

  • AIM TO BRING INDIA TO TOP 3 ECONOMIES OF WORLD: PM
  • PM MODI: THERE IS GREAT OPTIMISM AMONG THE YOUTH
January 13, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM - PM'S ADDRESS AT NATIONAL YOUTH FESTIVAL IN K'TAKA

  • PM MODI HAILS SWAMI VIVEKANANDA’S MESSAGE
  • WE MUST UNDERSTAND OUR DUTIES: PM MODI
  • KARNATAKA HAS GIVEN GREAT PEOPLE TO NATION:PM
  • PM MODI: YOUTH DRIVING FORCE OF INDIA
  • WE NEED TO HARNESS YOUTH POWER BY OUR THOUGHTS: PM
  • PM CALLS YOUTH OF INDIA ‘SPECIAL GENERATION’
  • PM MODI HAILS WOMEN EMPOWERMENT IN K’TAKA
  • NEED TO CONNECT OURSELVES WITH WORLD: PM MODI
