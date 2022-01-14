CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 14 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 14 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 14th January 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: January 14, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

January 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

TRAIN - HM: ANGUISHED ABOUT LOSS OF LIVES IN TRAIN MISHAP

  • CONDOLENCES WITH BEREAVED FAMILIES: HM SHAH
  • HM: PRAYING FOR SPEEDY RECOVERY OF THE INJURED
January 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PUNJAB - 'NOT RUNNING AFTER ANY POST' TWEETS SIDHU

  • ‘EITHER SYSTEM WILL STAY OR ME’, TWEETS SIDHU
January 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - OMICRON VARIANT IS INFECTING MANY PEOPLE: PM

  • WE NEED TO BE MORE CAUTIOUS NOW: PM MODI
  • VACCINE IS THE ONLY WAY TO FIGHT COVID: PM MODI
  • 3 DAYS TO GO FOR VACCINE COVERAGE ANNIVERSARY: PM
  • SUFFICIENT VACCINE STOCK WITH ALL STATES: PM MODI
  • FOCUS MORE ON LOCAL CONTAINMENT: PM MODI
  • FOLLOW ALL HOME ISOLATION GUIDELINES: PM MODI
  • ACCELERATE TESTING & CONTACT TRACING: PM MODI
  • ‘EMERGENCY MEDICAL INFRA INCREASED TO FIGHT COVID’
  • WE NEED TO PREPARED TO FIGHT ANY NEW VARIANT: PM
January 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

N18 CAMPAIGN STALLS YATRA - WILL RESUME PADYATRA ONCE CASES DECREASE: SIDDU

  • TEMPORARILY STOPPED PADYATRA: SIDDARAMAIAH
  • KARNATAKA CM DID NOT STOP MEETINGS: SIDDU
  • SIDDU:BJP RESPONSIBLE FOR SURGE, NOT CONGRESS
  • IMPACT AFTER CNN-NEWS18 RELENTLESS CAMPAIGN
  • NEWS18 CAMPAIGN FORCES CONG TO CALL OFF YATRA
  • IMPACT: CONG CALLS OFF KARNATAKA PADYATRA
January 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

COVAXIN - COVAXIN MAKER SEEKS FULL MARKET APPROVAL FROM DCGI

  • ‘BHARAT BIOTECH SEEKS APPROVAL FOR COVAXIN’
  • SEC TO REVIEW APPLICATION TOMORROW: SOURCES
  • MASSIVE COVID SPIKE IN DELHI, 28,867 NEW CASES
January 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

BATTLE FOR U.P - 'TURNCOATS' WHO LEFT BJP REACH SP OFFICE

  • MAURYA & HIS AIDES WHO LEFT BJP REACH SP HQ
January 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

BATTLE FOR PUNJAB - MANN SAID PEOPLE MUST DECIDE CM FACE: KEJRIWAL

  • ASKED BHAGWANT MANN TO BE CM FACE: KEJRIWAL
  • AAP TO TAKE PUBLIC OPINION ON PUNJAB CM FACE
  • KEJRIWAL: PEOPLE CAN SEND NAME ON 7074870748
  • I WILL NOT BE CM FACE OF PUNJAB: KEJRIWAL
  • ‘WILL DECIDE FACE AFTER SCRUTINY OF MESSAGES’
  • ‘WILL DECIDE FACE AFTER SCRUTINY OF CALLS’
January 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

#ModiSecurityBreach - WHY DID DGP GIVE AN ALL CLEAR TO RD ROUTE: BJP

  • BJP:IT HAS COME OUT THAT PUNJAB PLANNED INCIDENT
  • BREACH CONDEMNABLE AND PUNISHABLE: SMRITI IRANI
  • PUNJAB GOVT FAILED TO PROTECT PM: BJP
  • WHO IN PUNJAB CONG IGNORED THREATS: SMRITI
  • PM’S SECURITY LAPSE IS CONDEMNABLE: BJP
  • BJP:WHO IN CONG BENEFITED FROM PM SECURITY BREACH
  • BJP: WHO IN PUNJAB GOVT GAVE LAPSE ORDER?






