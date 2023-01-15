CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 15 January 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 15 January 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 15th January 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: January 15, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars.

January 15, 2023 06:45 (IST)

T.N GOVT VS GUV - KRISHNAMOORTHY SUSPENDED FOR REMARKS AGAINST GUV

  • DMK’S CONTROVERSIAL NETA KRISHNAMOORTHY SUSPENDED
January 15, 2023 06:40 (IST)

KRISHNAMOORTHY - DMK'S KRISHNAMOORTHY SUSPENDED

    January 15, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM: FOCUSED ON TOURISM SECTOR IN LAST 8 YEARS

    • MV GANGA VILAS WILL CREATE EMPLOYMENT:PM MODI
    • THERE WAS MINIMAL USE OF WATERWAYS BEFORE 2014: PM
    January 15, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI INAUGURATES MV GANGA VILAS CRUISE

    • LONGEST WATERWAY CRUISE INAUGURATED TODAY: PM
    • CRUISE WILL SHOW INDIA’S HERITAGE: PM MODI
    • CRUISE WILL BOOST TOURISM: PM MODI
    • PM: GANGA IS WITNESS TO INDIA’S GLORIOUS HISTORY
    • CRUISE IS A BIG BOOST TO ATMANIRBHAR BHARAT: PM
    January 15, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    ODISHA - 1 KILLED, 21 INJURED DURING STAMPEDE

    • STAMPEDE DURING MAKAR MELA IN CUTTACK, ODISHA
    January 15, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    LIQUORGATE DANGAL - AFTER AAP MAKES BIG CLAIMS OVER CBI RAIDS

    • TEAM COLLECTED DOCs FROM OFFICE: CBI SOURCES
    • CBI SOURCES ISSUES CLARIFICATION
    • NO RAIDS WERE CONDUCTED: CBI SOURCES
    January 15, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    BHALASWA DAIRY CASE - BJP SLAMS AAP FOR 'PLAYING VICTIM CARD'

      Read all the Latest News here