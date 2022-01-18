CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 18 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 18 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 18th January 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: January 18, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

January 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - CORPORATE TAX RATES HAVE BEEN SIMPLIFIED NOW: PM

  • INDIA REGAINED CONFIDENCE OF GLOBAL INVESTORS: PM
  • WE HAVE RESOLVED ISSUE OF RETROSPECTIVE TAXES: PM
  • INDIA SEEKS TO ENHANCE GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS: PM
  • PM: YOUTH NOW TITLTING TOWARDS ENTREPRENUERSHIP
  • YOUTH READY TO TAKE INDIA TO GREATER HEIGHTS:PM
  • ‘READY TO BECOME WORLD’S FAVOURITE INVESTMENT HUB’
  • NATIONAL GATI SHAKTI PLAN TO ENHANCE DEVELOPMENT:PM
  • PM: FOCUS ON SEAMLESS CONNECTIVITY & MOVEMENT
  • INVESTMENT & PRODUCTION INCENTIVISED BY US: PM
  • PM: LAUNCHED PRODUCTION LINKED INCENTIVE SCHEMES
  • INDIA’S FOCUS IS NEXT 25 YEARS OF GROWTH: PM
  • WELFARE AND WELLNESS IS OUR NEW MOTTO:PM
  • PM:FOR GLOBAL GOOD,WE ARE READY TO COMMIT OURSELVES
  • PM: INTERNATIONAL SOLAR ALLIANCE A KEY MILESTONE
  • WE HAVE PROMISED NET 0 MISSIONS BY 2070: PM
  • WE HAVE TO TAKE CLIMATE CHANGE SERIOUSLY: PM
  • SUSTAINABLE ENERGY IS THE WORLD’S FUTURE: PM
  • LIFESTYLE CHANGES NEEDED TO REACH CLIMATE GOALS:PM
January 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CONG PADYATRA - 41 COPS, DEPLOYED FOR CONG PADYATRA +VE

    January 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CAPT - CAPT: THANKFUL TO EC FOR POSTPONING PUNJAB POLLS

    • THIS WILL HELP DEVOTEES TO COMEBACK & VOTE: CAPT
    January 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BENGAL TRAIN ACCIDENT - SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON BENGAL TRAIN ACCIDENT

      January 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BENGAL - SCOOP 2: TRACTION MOTOR ENGINE FELL OFF

      • SCOOP 1: ENGINE PILOT APPLIED EMERGENCY BRAKES
      • SCOOP 3: DERAILMENT AS BRAKES APPLIED SUDDENLY
      • SCOOP 4: NORMAL SPEED AT TIME OF ACCIDENT
      January 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BATTLE FOR U.P - U.P CM YOGI ADITYANATH TAKES ON SAMAJWADI PARTY

      • WITH RIOTERS, PRETENDING TO BACK KISAN:CM SLAMS SP
      • RIOTS DURING SP REIGN HARMED THE FARMERS: YOGI
      • THEY ARE JINNAH LOVERS: YOGI TAKES ON SP
      January 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BATTLE FOR U'KHAND - SARITA ARYA SPEAKS AFTER JOINING BJP

      • WANTED WOMEN TO GET MORE TICKETS: SARITA ARYA
      • CONG DID NOT GIVE MUCH TICKETS TO WOMEN: ARYA
      • JOINED BJP BECAUSE THEY RESPECT WOMEN:SARITA ARYA
      • ‘IF GIVEN TICKET, WILL SURELY FIGHT FROM BJP’
      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com's breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

