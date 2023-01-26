BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 26 January 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

CHANGE LANGUAGE
News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: January 26, 2023, 05:55 IST

January 26, 2023 05:55 (IST)

T'GANA - TELANGANA HIGH COURT PULLS UP KCR GOVERNMENT

  • KCR GOVT DIRECTED TO FOLLOW CENTRAL GUIDELINES
  • HC: FOLLOW CENTRAL GUIDELINES ON R-DAY EVENT
  • CELEBRATIONS MUST BE DONE WITH CEREMONIAL PARADE:HC
January 26, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM ADDRESSES NAT'L CADET CORPS AHEAD OF 74TH R-DAY

  • INTERACTION WITH YOUTH VERY IMPORTANT FOR ME: PM
  • YOUTH PLAYING MAJOR ROLE IN AMRIT MAHOTSAV: PM
  • YOUTH IS READY TO LEAD INDIA’S FUTURE: PM MODI
  • YOUTH IS READY TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY: PM MODI
  • SABKA SAATH, SABKA VIKAS MUST BE OUR MAIN MOTTO:PM
  • INDIA LEADING IN SPORTS & TECHNOLOGY: PM MODI
  • YOUTH’S SUCCESS IS INDIA’S SUCCESS: PM MODI
  • G20 PRESIDENCY A BIG OPPORTUNITY FOR INDIA: PM
  • YOUTH PAVING THE WAY FOR NEW INDIA: PM MODI
January 26, 2023 05:55 (IST)

CNN NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - TOP INTEL SOURCES TO NEWS18 ON BBC DOCUMENTARY

  • ‘PAK PUSHING ANTI-MODI CAMPAIGN BEFORE G20 MEET’
  • INSIDE DETAILS OF PLOT BEHIND BBC DOCUMENTARY
  • ‘BILAWAL ELEVATED AS KEY FIGURE IN J&K CAMPAIGN’
  • BILAWAL TARGETED SHARIF AS BEING PRO-MODI:SOURCES
  • ‘DG ISI AIDING BILAWAL TO RAISE J&K ACROSS GLOBE’
  • ‘PAK MILITARY OPERATING ANTI-INDIA MEDIA CELL’
  • ‘OVER 250,000 FAKE SOCIAL MEDIA A/Cs OPERATED’
  • PARTY HAS CLOSE TIES WITH CONG:TOP PPP SOURCES
  • BILAWAL BHUTTO IN TOUCH WITH CONG LEADERS:SOURCE
  • INTEL SOURCES REVEAL PAK HAND BEHIND DOCUMENTARY
January 26, 2023 05:55 (IST)

BIHAR EXPOSE - CNN-NEWS18 CONFRONTS BIHAR EDUCATION MINISTER

  • BIHAR MIN PASSES THE BUCK, POINTS TO GUV
  • STATE HAS GIVEN FUNDS TO GUV: BIHAR EDU MIN
  • STATE HAS DONE ITS DUTY: BIHAR EDUCATION MINISTER
  • ADMINISTRATION MANAGED BY RAJ BHAVAN: BIHAR MIN
  • STATE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ADMINISTRATIVE WORK: MIN
  • MEGA CNN-NEWS18 IMPACT ON BIHAR’S ‘MISSING’ DEGREES
