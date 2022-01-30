CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 30 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 30 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 30th January 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: January 30, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip.

January 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SHAH - SABKA SAATH, SABKA VIKAS & SABKA VISHWAS: HM

  • MAFIA RAJ UNDER PREVIOUS GOVTs: HOME MINISTER
  • BJP GOVT STOPPED MIGRATION FROM U.P: HM
  • DEVELOPMENT IN U.P UNDER BJP GOVT: HOME MINISTER
  • BJP GOVT ABROGATED ARTICLE 370 IN J&K: HM
  • GRAND RAM TEMPLE IN AYODHYA SOON: HM
  • HM: ELECTRICITY IN EVERY HOUSEHOLD UNDER BJP GOVT
January 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PUNJAB - CHANNI SHOULD BE CM, SAY SOME MLAs: SOURCES

  • SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 OVER CONG PUNJAB CM FACE
  • SOURCE:CHANNI CAN GET 30% SC VOTES, SAY SOME MLAs
January 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - THE FORMAL END OF REPUBLIC DAY CELEBRATIONS

  • PM: JEWS LIVED IN PEACE, HARMONY IN INDIA
  • JEWS PLAYED IMPORTANT ROLE IN INDIA’S GROWTH:PM
  • STRONG RELATIONSHIP B/W INDIA-ISRAEL: PM
January 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

J&K - ENCOUNTER UNDERWAY IN J&K'S BUDGAM

    January 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    GOA - JAN 30: HM TO HOLD 3 PUBLIC RALLIES IN GOA

      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

