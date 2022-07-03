CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#EknathShinde#IndvsEng#VijayDeverakonda
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 03 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 03 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 3rd July 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: July 03, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

July 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

ZUBAIR - MOHAMMED ZUBAIR SENT TO 14-DAY JUDICIAL CUSTODY

  • BAIL DENIED TO ALT NEWS CO-FOUNDER ZUBAIR
  • DELHI COURT DENIES BAIL TO ALT NEWS CO-FOUNDER
July 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

UDAIPUR - ANGRY CROWD CONFRONTS UDAIPUR MURDER ACCUSED

  • RUCKUS ERUPTS OUTSIDE NIA COURT IN JAIPUR
July 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SHINDE - EKNATH SHINDE ALONG WITH MLAs LAND IN MUMBAI

    July 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    NUPUR SHARMA - KOLKATA COPS ISSUE LOOK OUT CIRCULAR

    • LOOK OUT CIRCULAR ISSUED AGAINST NUPUR SHARMA
    July 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BJP - T'GANA BJP PREZ SLAMS KCR FOR NOT RECEIVING PM

    • WHEN TIGER COMES, FOXES RUN AWAY: BANDI SANJAY
    July 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    AMRAVATI MURDER PROBE - AMRAVATI MURDER PROBE: 7TH ACCUSED ARRESTED

    • 7TH ACCUSED IRFAN, NGO OWNER NABBED FROM NAGPUR
    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

    More News