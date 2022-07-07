CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 07 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 07 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 7th July 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: July 07, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

July 07, 2022 07:15 (IST)

BORIS JOHNSON - JOLT AFTER JOLT TO UK PM BORIS JOHNSON

  • 27 MPs FROM JOHNSON CABINET RESIGN
  • JOHNSON LIKELY TO FACE VOTE OF CONFIDENCE SOON
July 07, 2022 06:50 (IST)

VIVO - CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES EXCL DETAILS IN THE VIVO SCAM

  • SCOOP 1: SOURCES SAY BIN LUO KINGPIN OF VIVO SCAM
  • SCOOP 2:LUO GIVEN TASK TO INCREASE VIVO’S REACH
  • SCOOP 3:LUO DIRECTOR OF 23 COMPANIES IN INDIA
  • SCOOP 4:LUO IS THE FORMER DIRECTOR OF VIVO IN INDIA
  • SCOOP 5:LUO ESCAPED INDIA LONG BACK, NEVER RETURNED
July 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

VIVO - CHINA EMBASSY RESPONDS ON RAIDS ON VIVO

  • SCOOP 1: SOURCES SAY BIN LUO KINGPIN OF VIVO SCAM
  • SCOOP 2:LUO GIVEN TASK TO INCREASE VIVO’S REACH
  • SCOOP 3:LUO DIRECTOR OF 23 COMPANIES IN INDIA
  • SCOOP 4:LUO IS THE FORMER DIRECTOR OF VIVO IN INDIA
  • SCOOP 5:LUO ESCAPED INDIA LONG BACK, NEVER RETURNED
July 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

RS - PT USHA, ILAIYARAAJA NOMINATED TO RAJYA SABHA

  • FMR ATHLETE PT USHA NOMINATED TO RAJYA SABHA
  • MUSICIAN ILAIYARAAJA NOMINATED TO RAJYA SABHA
July 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - PM MODI WISHES DALAI LAMA ON HIS 87TH B'DAY

  • WE PRAY FOR HIS LONG LIFE AND GOOD HEALTH: PM
  • PM OFFERS BIRTHDAY GREETINGS TO DALAI LAMA
July 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MUNNAWWAR - NIA QUIZZES OVER HYD- BIHAR LINK WITH UDAIPUR

  • NIA QUIZZES MUNNAWWAR HUSSAIN IN HYDERABAD
  • MUNNAWWAR, RESIDENT OF BHAGALPUR QUIZZED BY NIA
  • MUNNAWWAR GRILLED BY NIA FOR 12 HOURS
  • MUNNAWAR’S PHONE, LAPTOP UNDER NIA’S POSSESSION
  • NIA ISSUES NOTICE TO APPEAR ON JULY 14
July 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

KERALA MIN - KERALA MIN CHERIYAN'S U-TURN AFTER UPROAR

  • MY STATEMENT WAS TWISTED: KERALA MIN CHERIYAN
  • I RESPECT CONSTITUTION, UPHOLD ITS VALUE:MINISTER
  • BJP YUVA MORCHA PROTESTS AGAINST MINISTER
  • HEAT ON KERALA MINISTER GROWS, BJP TO MEET GUV
July 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

FIR - SECOND FIR LAUNCHED AGAINST LEENA MANIMEKALAI

  • BJP NETA LAUNCHES COMPLAINT IN BHOPAL, M.P
July 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

EPS VS OPS - NO RELIEF FOR PANNEERSELVAM CAMP

  • MADRAS HC ADJOURNS CASE TILL THURSDAY
  • MADRAS HC TO RESUME HEARING ON JULY 11
July 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

BOOSTER DOSE - BOOSTER DOSE GAP CUT FROM 9 TO 6 MONTHS

    July 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    AMRAVATI HORROR - SOHAIL NADVI LEAVES AFTER HOURS OF QUESTIONING

    • NIA ALLOWS SOHAIL NADVI TO LEAVE AFTER QUIZZING
    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

