BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 08 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 8th July 2022

By News18/ Updated: July 08, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

July 08, 2022 07:30 (IST)

RAMNAGAR - MAJOR ACCIDENT IN RAMNAGAR, UTTARAKHAND

  • CAR WITH 8 PEOPLE WASHED AWAY IN DHAILA RIVER
  • RESCUE TEAM SEARCHING FOR MISSING VEHICLE
July 08, 2022 07:10 (IST)

MURALI - AFTER CHERIAN,MLA MURALI PERUNELLY SPARKS NEW ROW

  • MLA PERNUNELLY INSULTS DR BR AMBEDKAR
July 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

UDAIPUR MURDER - COPS PROBE ROLE OF DAWAT- E- ISLAMI IN UDAIPUR CASE

  • COPS SEARCH SCHOOL RUN BY DAWAT-E-ISLAMI
  • SCHOOL LINKED TO DAWAT-E -ISLAMI SHUT AFTER RAIDS
  • BIG TWIST IN UDAIPUR MURDER PROBE
July 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - VIKAS UTSAV IN KASHI: PRIME MINISTER

  • 4 NEW PROJECTS IN KASHI EVEN BEFORE ONE ENDS: PM
  • OUR AGENDA IS TO MAKE KASHI DEVELOP FURTHER: PM
  • PM MODI ADDRESSES VARANASI, U.P.
  • ‘MULTIPLE INFRA PROJECTS LAUNCHED IN VARANASI’
July 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

KERALA MIN - KERALA MIN CHERIYAN'S U-TURN AFTER UPROAR

  • MY STATEMENT WAS TWISTED: KERALA MIN CHERIYAN
  • I RESPECT CONSTITUTION, UPHOLD ITS VALUE:MINISTER
  • BJP YUVA MORCHA PROTESTS AGAINST MINISTER
  • HEAT ON KERALA MINISTER GROWS, BJP TO MEET GUV
July 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

EPS VS OPS - NO RELIEF FOR PANNEERSELVAM CAMP

  • MADRAS HC ADJOURNS CASE TILL THURSDAY
  • MADRAS HC TO RESUME HEARING ON JULY 11
July 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

BORIS JOHNSON QUITS - AFTER 50 MINISTERS QUIT IN 3 DAYS, BORIS SAYS BYE

  • A NEW LEADER WILL TAKE UK FORWARD: BORIS
  • ‘I WILL SUPPORT THE NEW LEADER FOR UK’S GROWTH’
  • NO ONE IS INDISPENSABLE IN POLITICS: UK PM
  • ‘PROCESS OF CHOOSING NEW LEADER MUST BEGIN NOW’
  • TIMETABLE TO PICK NEW PM NEXT WEEK: BORIS JOHNSON
  • BORIS JOHNSON QUITS AS UK PRIME MINISTER
  • AFTER MASS RESIGNATIONS, BORIS QUITS AS UK PM
July 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

BOOSTER DOSE - BOOSTER DOSE GAP CUT FROM 9 TO 6 MONTHS

    July 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    AMRAVATI MURDER PROBE - ALL 7 ACCUSED SENT TO NIA CUSTODY TILL JULY 15

    • ALL ACCUSED PRODUCED IN NIA COURT TODAY
    July 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    AMISH TRIPATHI EXCLUSIVE - SHIVA TRILOGY AUTHOR SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

    • AMISH TRIPATHI ON KAALI POSTER ROW
    • ALL RELIGIONS MUST BE TREATED EQUALLY: TRIPATHI
    • ‘INDIAN MUSLIMS WON’T HURT HINDU SENTIMENTS’
    • WE MUST NOT DISRESPECT ANY RELIGION: TRIPATHI
    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

