CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsEng#SriLanka#WeatherUpdates#JEEMainResult
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 12 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 12 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 12th July 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: July 12, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

July 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

UDAIPUR PROBE CASE - UDAIPUR KILLING PROBE: CHISHTI UNDER SCANNER

  • PEOPLE CLOSE TO CHISHTI UNDER PROBE: SOURCES
July 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

UDAIPUR MURDER PROBE - SOURCES: GAUHAR CHISHTI MAY BE ARRESTED

  • SOURCES: 7 SPECIAL TEAMS ON A HUNT FOR CHISHTI
July 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SRI LANKA - CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCL ON SRI LANKAN CRISIS

  • RANIL WICKREMESINGHE DESPERATE TO BECOME PREZ?
July 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

OWAISI - 'IT IS A NAT'L EVENT,OPPN SHOULD ALSO BE PRESENT'

  • OWAISI HITS OUT AT PM AFTER EMBLEM UNVEILING
  • OWAISI: PM VIOLATED CONSTITUTIONAL NORMS
  • ‘AS GOVT HEAD PM SHOULD NOT HAVE UNVEILED EMBLEM’
  • POLITICS ERUPT OVER NEW NATIONAL EMBLEM CAST
  • OWAISI CRITICISES PM MODI FOR UNVEILING NEW EMBLEM
  • POLITICAL ‘FACEOFF’ AFTER PM UNVEILS NAT’L EMBLEM
July 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MOOSEWALA - PART 2 OF CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON MOOSEWALA CASE

  • CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON MOOSEWALA MURDER CASE
  • BRAR WAS IN TOUCH WITH KILLERS ON DAY OF MURDER
  • BRAR DIRECTED THE CRIME THROUGH PHONE
  • BRAR UPDATED KILLERS OF MOOSEWALA’S MOVEMENTS
July 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

EPS VS OPS - V.K. SASIKALA HITS OUT, QUESTIONS OPS' REMOVAL

  • YOU CAN’T FORCE YOURSELF TO ATTAIN POWER: SASIKALA
July 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

ENCOUNTER - ENCOUNTER UNDERWAY IN REBAN AREA OF SHOPIAN:J&K

  • CLASH BETWEEN TERRORISTS AND FORCES IN SHOPIAN,J&K
July 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CHINA - 3K PEOPLE PROTEST AGAINST HENAN PEOPLE'S BANK

  • ANTI-CORRUPTION PROTESTS ERUPTS IN HENAN, CHINA
  • HUNDREDS OF ACCOUNTS FROZEN BY HENAN BANK
  • CRACKDOWN ON PROTESTERS BY SECURITY FORCES
  • PARENT COMPANY HEAD ABSCONDING AFTER FRAUD
  • HUNDREDS DETAINED BY SECURITY FORCES IN CHINA
July 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

BOOSTER DOSE - BOOSTER DOSE GAP CUT FROM 9 TO 6 MONTHS

    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

    More News