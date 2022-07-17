CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 17 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 17 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 17th July 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: July 17, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...

July 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

UDAIPUR - UDAIPUR: TWO MORE TRADERS RECEIVE BEHEADING THREAT

  • AFTER KANHAIYA’S KILLING, THREAT TO 2 MORE TRADERS
  • 2 TRADERS RECEIVE THREAT FROM FOREIGN NUMBERS
  • POLICE FILE COMPLAINT IN ALLEGED BEHEADING THREAT
July 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SRI LANKA IN TURMOIL - 'INDIA LAUDS PARL'S ROLE IN UPHOLDING DEMOCRACY'

  • INDIA TO EXTEND SUPPORT TO SRI LANKA: SOURCES
  • INDIAN ENVOY MEETS SRI LANKAN SPEAKER
July 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SAJITH PREMADASA - OUR PARTY SJB HAS AN ALLIANCE: PREMADASA

  • ‘RAJAPAKSHA IDEOLOGY IS A FAILED ONE IN SR LANKA’
  • WE HAVE A FAILED BANKRUPT GOVT IN SL: PREMADASA
  • ‘BANKRUPT COUNTRY DUE TO RAJAPAKSHA’S IDEOLOGY’
  • SRI LANKA LoP PREMADASA SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
  • SAJITH PREMADASA ON NEXT PRESIDENT APPOINTMENT
  • ‘PREZ ELECTION PROCESS WILL BEGIN TOMORROW’
July 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - DOUBLE ENGINE GOVT WORKING FOR WELFARE: PM

  • PM: BUNDELKHAND E-WAY TO BRING NEW OPPORTUNITIES
  • NEED TO GET RID OF THE REWDI CULTURE: PM MODI
  • NO DEVELOPMENT UNDER ‘REWDI CULTURE’: PM
  • PM MODI HITS OUT AT ‘REWDI CULTURE’
  • PM UNVEILS 296 KM E-WAY IN BUNDELKHAND
  • EXPRESSWAY TO CONNECT MANY DISTRICTS: PM
  • ‘E-WAY WILL ATTRACT MORE TOURISTS IN BUNDELKHAND’
  • DISTANCE FROM CHITRAKOOT TO DELHI WILL REDUCE: PM
  • INDUSTRIAL BELT TO BE CREATED ALONG E-WAY: PM
  • WHOLE NATION LOOKS UP TO U.P. NOW: PM MODI
  • WE DELIVERED PROJECTS ON TIME: PM MODI
  • ‘REWADI’ CULTURE DANGEROUS FOR YOUTH: PM
  • PM: TOGETHER WE HAVE TO DEFEAT ‘REWADI’ CULTURE’
July 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

OWAISI EXCLUSIVE - 'HISTORY TELLS US EMBLEM WAS BUILT BY ASHOKA'

  • ‘ON THE SAME PLACE BUDDHA GAVE HIS 1ST SERMON’
  • ‘RELIGION SHOULD NOT PLAY ROLE IN GOVT-FUNCTIONS’
July 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

GOLDY BRAR FILES - VIDEO VERIFIED BY TOP POLICE SOURCES

  • TOP POLICE SOURCE CONFIRMS BRAR’S VOICE
  • PUNJAB POLICE TO TAKE COGNISANCE OF VIDEO
  • ANTI-GANGSTER TOP COP CONFIRMS VIDEO
  • THE GOLDY FILES: CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE
  • EXPLOSIVE GOLDY BRAR CONFESSION VIDEO
  • ‘SIDHU DESERVED TO BE PUNISHED’
  • ‘WE DELIVERED JUSTICE BY KILLING MOOSEWALA’
  • ‘MOOSEWALA CELEBRATED AFTER DEEP SIDHU’S DEATH’
  • ‘VICKY’S KILLERS ROAMED IN SIDHU’S CAR’
July 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

DRONE - J&K: PAK DRONE SPOTTED AT SAMBA INT'L BORDER

  • PAK DRONE SPOTTED FOR AROUND 15 MINUTES
  • DRONE WENT BACK TO PAKISTAN SIDE
July 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

BOOSTER DOSE - BOOSTER DOSE GAP CUT FROM 9 TO 6 MONTHS

    July 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    ANS2 - 'NEW PREZ TO BE CHOSEN FROM 225 PARL MEMBERS'

      July 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      AMIT MALVIYA - BJP'S AMIT MALVIYA SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

      • ‘AGGRESSIVE LIONS’ JIBE AT OPPN BY AMIT MALVIYA
      • OPPN FINDS IRRELEVANT ISSUES BEFORE SESSION:BJP
      More News