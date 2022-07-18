CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 18 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 18 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 18th July 2022

By News18/ Updated: July 18, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India.

July 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SRI LANKA IN TURMOIL - 'INDIA LAUDS PARL'S ROLE IN UPHOLDING DEMOCRACY'

  • INDIA TO EXTEND SUPPORT TO SRI LANKA: SOURCES
  • INDIAN ENVOY MEETS SRI LANKAN SPEAKER
July 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - DOUBLE ENGINE GOVT WORKING FOR WELFARE: PM

  • PM: BUNDELKHAND E-WAY TO BRING NEW OPPORTUNITIES
  • NEED TO GET RID OF THE REWDI CULTURE: PM MODI
  • NO DEVELOPMENT UNDER ‘REWDI CULTURE’: PM
  • PM MODI HITS OUT AT ‘REWDI CULTURE’
  • PM UNVEILS 296 KM E-WAY IN BUNDELKHAND
  • EXPRESSWAY TO CONNECT MANY DISTRICTS: PM
  • ‘E-WAY WILL ATTRACT MORE TOURISTS IN BUNDELKHAND’
  • DISTANCE FROM CHITRAKOOT TO DELHI WILL REDUCE: PM
  • INDUSTRIAL BELT TO BE CREATED ALONG E-WAY: PM
  • WHOLE NATION LOOKS UP TO U.P. NOW: PM MODI
  • WE DELIVERED PROJECTS ON TIME: PM MODI
  • ‘REWADI’ CULTURE DANGEROUS FOR YOUTH: PM
  • PM: TOGETHER WE HAVE TO DEFEAT ‘REWADI’ CULTURE’
July 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MANISH KUMAR - I COULD SEE PEOPLE SCARED: MANISH KUMAR

  • I URGE ALL TO TAKE THEIR DOSES: MANISH KUMAR
July 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

FIRST JAB RECIPIENT - FIRST JAB RECIPIENT SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

    July 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    DHANKHAR - PREZ ACCEPTS DHANKHAR'S RESIGNATION AS W.B GUV

    • JAGDEEP DHANKHAR RESIGNS AS WEST BENGAL GOVERNOR
    July 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - GOT THE FIRST JAB ON JAN 16: MANISH KUMAR

    • AFTER JAB IMMUNE SYSTEM IMPROVED: MANISH KUMAR
