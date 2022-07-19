CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 19 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 19 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 19th July 2022

By News18/ Updated: July 19, 2022, 05:55 IST

July 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

UDAIPUR - TRUTH BEHIND UDAIPUR PLOTTERS EXPOSED

  • UDAIPUR ‘BEHEADING’ TERROR MODULE EXPOSED
  • DEEP-ROOTED PAKISTAN PLOT UNEARTHED
  • FUNCTIONING OF DAWAT- E-ISLAMI ACCESSED
  • KIDS 6 YEARS & ABOVE RADICALISED: EXPOSED
July 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

T.N GIRL'S CASE - T.N. GIRL DEATH: NEWS18 ACCESSES 'SUICIDE NOTE'

  • IN ‘SUICIDE NOTE’, GIRL ALLEGES ‘TORTURE’
  • IN ‘SUICIDE NOTE’, GIRL BLAMES 2 SCHOOL TEACHERS
July 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - NOW: PM MODI AT NIIO SWAVLAMBAN SEMINAR

  • PM MODI ADDRESSES NIIO SWAVLAMBAN SEMINAR
July 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

NAGPUR - 42 STUDENTS TEST COVID POSITIVE IN NAGPUR SCHOOL

  • MAHA: 42 STUDENTS TEST COVID POSITIVE IN NAGPUR
July 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MONSOON SESSION - TRIBUTE TO EX-UAE PREZ SHEIKH KHALIFA IN LS

    July 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MAHA DRAMA - TOP SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON MAHA POLITICAL DRAMA

    • UDDHAV, SHIV SENA MPs HOLD 4 MEETINGS: SOURCES
    • ‘SHIV SENA MPs ADVISE UDDHAV TO GO WITH BJP’
    • UDDHAV SAYS TRIED TO REACH OUT TO BJP: SOURCES
    • ‘TRIED BUT BJP DIDN’T RESPOND SAYS UDDHAV’
    July 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KAUN BANEGA RASHTRAPATI? - REPORTS OF CROSS VOTING EMERGE AMID PREZ POLLS

    • ODISHA MLA CLAIMS HIS DECISION WAS PERSONAL
    • ‘SUPPORTED MURMU BECAUSE SHE IS DAUGHTER OF SOIL’
    • SUPPORT FOR MURMU GROWS IN PRESIDENTIAL POLLS
    • GUJRAT NCP MLA VOTES FOR MURMU IN PREZ POLLS
    July 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BIHAR TERROR PLOT - AGENCIES PROBE VARIOUS PAK & BANGLADESH LINKS

    • BIHAR TERROR MODULE GETS BIGGER, AGENCIES STEP IN
    • SOURCE: AGENCIES PROBING PAK & BANGLADESH CONTACTS
    • EXCLUSIVE:PAK, BANGLADESH WHATSAPP CHATS UNDER LENS
    • EXCLUSIVE: BIHAR PFI PROBE EXPLODES
    • EXPLOSIVE: A DEEPER CONSPIRACY UNRAVELS
    July 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BIHAR TERROR MODULE - DARBHANGA: PFI PROTESTS AGAINST PATNA POLICE

    • PFI ALLEGES POLICE MAKING FAKE CASES AGAINST THEM
    • PFI DARBHANGA UNIT PROTESTS AGAINST POLICE
    July 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BHUPINDER SINGH - GHAZAL SINGER BHUPINDER SINGH PASSES AWAY

    • LEGENDARY SINGER PASSES AWAY AT THE AGE OF 82
