BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 20 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 20th July 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: July 20, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

July 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PROTEST - AMID RUCKUS, BOTH HOUSES ADJOURNED TILL 2 PM

  • RAJYA SABHA & LOK SABHA ADJOURNED TILL 2 PM
July 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PREZ POLLS - K'TAKA CONGRESS FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST MURMU

  • MLAs BRIBED TO VOTE FOR NDA’S PREZ PICK: CONG
  • BJP MLAs WERE CALLED TO LUXURY HOTEL: K’TAKA CONG
  • ‘VOTERS INFLUENCED WITH LUXURIOUS FACILITIES’
July 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - NOW: PM MODI AT NIIO SWAVLAMBAN SEMINAR

  • PM MODI ADDRESSES NIIO SWAVLAMBAN SEMINAR
July 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

NUPUR SHARMA - BJP'S DILIP GHOSH SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

  • BJP’S FIRST REACTION ON SC ORDER ON NUPUR
  • WE WELCOME THE SUPREME COURT DECISION: GHOSH
  • NUPUR’S SIDE ALSO MUST BE HEARED: BJP’S GHOSH
  • ‘NUPUR HAS THE RIGHT TO PUT FORWARD HER CLAIMS’
July 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

NAGPUR - 42 STUDENTS TEST COVID POSITIVE IN NAGPUR SCHOOL

  • MAHA: 42 STUDENTS TEST COVID POSITIVE IN NAGPUR
July 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MAHARASHTRA FIASCO - 12 SHIV SENA MPs MEET EKNATH SHINDE

  • SHIV SENA ‘SWITCH SAGA’ CONTINUES
  • ANOTHER BIG JOLT TO UDDHAV THACKERAY
July 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

KALLAKURICHI CASE - FORENSIC TEAM REACHES KALLAKURICHI'S SCHOOL

  • MADRAS HC ALLOWS AUTOPSY WITHOUT PARENTS
  • SECOND POST-MORTEM OF THE STUDENT UNDERWAY
  • KALLAKURICHI CASE: SECOND POST-MORTEM UNDERWAY
  • STUDENT’S BODY TAKEN FOR X-RAY AFTER COURT ORDER
July 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

ENCOUNTER IN HARYANA - AFTER DSP MOWED DOWN, ENCOUNTER IN HARYANA

  • ONE ACCUSED IN DSP MURDER SHOT AT BY HARYANA POLICE
  • FIRST ARREST MADE IN MEWAT DSP MURDER CASE
July 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - EXCL: PATNA POLICE GETS FRESH LEADS IN PFI PROBE

  • BIHAR PFI MODULE PROBE: NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE
July 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - PHONE OF THE ACCUSED SENT TO FORENSIC TEAM: SOURCE

  • MODUS OPERANDI OF PFI WORKING UNDER POLICE LENS
  • SOURCES: NUPUR’S ADDRESS FOUND ON ACCUSED’S PHONE
  • ACCUSED CLAIMS ADDRESS WAS FORWARDED: SOURCES
  • EXCL: NUPUR’S ADDRESS ON ACCUSED ATHAR’S PHONE
  • INSIDE DETAILS OF ISI’S NEW KASHMIR BLUEPRINT
  • ‘ISI CHANGING TACTICS AT THE BEHEST OF CHINA’
  • ‘ISI CREATING COALITION TO SPREAD TERROR IN J&K’
  • ‘ISI ACTIVATING MISSION KASHMIR’ ONCE AGAIN’
  • ISI LOSING CONTROL IN J&K SINCE 2008: ISI SOURCE
  • ISI LOSING CONTROL DUE TO LOW FUNDS: TOP ISI SOURCE
  • ‘PAK LOSING CONTROL OVER BALOCHISTAN, AFGHANISTAN’
  • ‘ISI CREATING NEW TERROR NEXUS VIA WILAYAH HIND’
  • WILAYAH HIND GIVEN LIST OF TARGETS IN J&K: SOURCE
  • ‘PROPERTIES OF TERRORISTS ARE SOLD TO RAISE FUNDS’
July 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CHEETAH - INDIA SET TO RELEASE CHEETAH IN ITS FOREST

  • ALMOST 6 CHEETAH TO BE BROUGHT FROM NAMIBIA
  • MoU TO BE SIGNED BY INDIA, NAMIBIA TOMORROW
July 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

AGNIPATH ROW - DEBATE OVER AGNIPATH SCHEME SNOWBALLS

  • CENTRE VERSUS OPPOSITION OVER RECRUITMENT SCHEME
  • OPPN CLAIMS: SCHEME ASKS FOR RELIGION & CASTE INFO
  • CENTRE TAKES ON OPPN: PRACTICE ON SINCE 2013
  • ARMY: CASTE & RELIGION CERTIFICATES ALWAYS ASKED
  • NO NEW REQUIREMENTS IN AGNIPATH SCHEME: ARMY
  • RITUALS FOR RECRUITS WHO DIE IN TRAINING: ARMY
  • SC SENDS PLEAS AGAINST AGNIPATH TO DELHI HC
  • SC TO HC: PLACE PLEAS BEFORE APPROPRIATE BENCH
