Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 23 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 23 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 23rd July 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: July 23, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

July 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

V-POLLS - AFTER TMC'S SNUB ON OPPOSITION V-P PICK

    July 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    TIRANGA ROW - MAJOR POLITICAL STORM OVER 'HAR GHAR TIRANGA'

    • KHADI FLAGS MUST BE USED: CONGRESS
    • TRICOLOUR MADE OF KHADI SHOWS SELF-POWER: CONG
    • LIVELIHOOD OF KHADI MAKERS AT STAKE: CONG
    July 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SRI LANKA - SRI LANKAN MP SPEAKS TO NEWS18 ON CRACKDOWN

    • PROTESTERS PROMISED TO VACATE THE AREA: SL MP
    • THIS IS AN UNFORTUNATE SITUATION: SL MP
    July 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SONIA FACES ED - CONG WORKERS TORCH BIKE IN FRONT OF ED OFFICE

    • HYDERABAD CONG PROTEST TURNS VIOLENT
    July 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI TO HOST FAREWELL DINNER FOR OUTGOING PREZ

    • PM TO HOST DINNER FOR KOVIND TODAY AT 5:30 PM
    July 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PARLIAMENT - MASSIVE PROTESTS INSIDE PARLIAMENT

    • HUGE ‘HUNGAMA’ IN LOK SABHA OVER GST,PRICE RISE
    • LOK SABHA ADJOURNED TILL 12 PM
    July 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - SHOOTER CALLS BISHNOI IN JAIL: 'MOOSEWALA KILLED'

    • MOOSEWALA CASE: CALL EXPOSES ‘REAL MASTERMIND’
    • MOOSEWALA CASE: NEWS18 ACCESSES CALL RECORDINGS
    • MOOSEWALA CASE: KILLER & HANDLER HEARD ON TAPE
    • MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE:98 SECOND AUDIO REVEALS ALL
    • THE CHILLING PHONE CALL AFTER MOOOSEWALA MURDER
    July 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MARGARET ALVA - OPPN V-P NOMINEE ALVA SLAMS TMC FOR ABSTENTION

    • TMC’S DECISION TO ABSTAIN DISAPPOINTING: ALVA
    • ALVA’S ‘WHATABOUTERY’ JIBE AT TMC
    • THIS ISN’T ABOUT ANGER & EGO: MARGARET ALVA
    July 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MADAM PRESIDENT MURMU - NEW PREZ MURMU MEETS TRIBAL COMMUNITY IN DELHI

      July 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      J&K - CRACKDOWN ON TERROR IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR

      • JOINT POLICE AND ARMY OPERATION IN J&K
      July 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      GRAFT ROW HITS AAP GOVT - EXCISE POLICY FACEOFF: KEJRIWAL SKIPS MEET

      • KEJRIWAL SKIPS WEEKLY MEETING WITH L-G:SOURCE
      • KEJRIWAL CITES ‘ILL-HEALTH’ : SOURCES
      July 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BALOCISTAN - 'PAK CLAIMS ELIMINATION OF 9 BLA OPERATIVES'

      • SOURCES: BLA DENIES LINK TO 9 KILLED OPERATIVES
      • SOURCE:BLA ACCUSES PAK OF ‘PROPAGANDA STUNT’
      July 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BALOCHISTAN - SOURCES TO NEWS18 ON PAK'S BALOCHISTAN 'PLOT'

      • SOURCES: MISSING BALOCHIS KILLED IN FAKE ENCOUNTERS
      • SOURCES: PAKISTAN CLAIMS SUCCESSFUL ANTI-BLA OP
      • 6 ‘MISSING’ ABDUCTED BY ARMY,SAYS BLA: SOURCES
      July 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      ANURAG THAKUR - UNION MINISTER ANURAG THAKUR HITS OUT AT OPPN

      • OPPN IS RUNNING AWAY FROM DEBATE: ANURAG THAKUR
      • OPPN WANTS TO MISLEAD THE YOUTH & NATION:THAKUR
      More News