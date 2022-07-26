BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 26 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

CHANGE LANGUAGE
July 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

TIRANGA ROW - MUFTI SLAMS J&K ADMIN OVER 'HAR GHAR TIRANGA'

  • MUFTI SLAMS ORDER TO PAY RS 20 BY EVERY STUDENT
  • PATRIOTISM CAN’T BE FORCED: MEHBOOBA MUFTI
July 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SRI LANKA - SRI LANKAN MP SPEAKS TO NEWS18 ON CRACKDOWN

  • PROTESTERS PROMISED TO VACATE THE AREA: SL MP
  • THIS IS AN UNFORTUNATE SITUATION: SL MP
July 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM MODI HOSTS FAREWELL DINNER FOR OUTGOING PREZ

  • PADMA AWARDEES AND TRIBAL LEADERS PRESENT AT DINNER
  • PM BIDS FAREWELL TO OUTGOING PREZ KOVIND
  • 1ST ON NEWS18: INSIDE VISUALS OF PM’S DINNER
  • INSIDE VISUALS OF PM MODI’S DINNER FOR KOVIND
July 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - SHOOTER CALLS BISHNOI IN JAIL: 'MOOSEWALA KILLED'

  • MOOSEWALA CASE: CALL EXPOSES ‘REAL MASTERMIND’
  • MOOSEWALA CASE: NEWS18 ACCESSES CALL RECORDINGS
  • MOOSEWALA CASE: KILLER & HANDLER HEARD ON TAPE
  • MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE:98 SECOND AUDIO REVEALS ALL
  • THE CHILLING PHONE CALL AFTER MOOOSEWALA MURDER
July 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MADAM PRESIDENT MURMU - GUARD OF HONOUR TO FMR PRESIDENT RAM NATH KOVIND

  • NOW: PM MODI LEAVES RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN
July 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

LOVLINA - SPORTS MINISTRY STEPS IN AFTER LOVLINA'S COMPLAINT

    July 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    GAGANDEEP KANG - NO NEED TO PANIC: TOP VIROLOGIST GAGANDEEP KANG

    • WE KNOW EVERYTHING ABOUT MONKEYPOX: KANG
    • MONKEYPOX UNLIKELY TO BE BECOME PANDEMIC: KANG
    • KANG: VACCINE & TREATMENT AVAILABLE FOR MONKEYPOX
    • KANG: DEATHS REPORTED IN IMMUNOCOMPROMISED PEOPLE
    • TOP VIROLOGIST GAGANDEEP KANG ON MONKEYPOX SCARE
    • GAGANDEEP KANG SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
    • KANG ANSWERS ALL YOUR QUERIES ON MONKEYPOX
    July 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    DELHI - DRAMATIC VISUALS FROM OUTSIDE AAP OFFICE

    • BJP PROTESTS OUTSIDE AAP OFFICE IN DELHI
    • BJP HOLDS PROTEST AGAINST DELHI GOVERNMENT
    • BJP STIR AGAINST LIQUOR POLICY OF DELHI GOVT
    July 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BENGAL SSC SCAM - PARTHA REMANDED TO ED CUSTODY TILL AUGUST 3

    • PARTHA CHATTERJEE TO BE TAKEN TO ED CUSTODY
