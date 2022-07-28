CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 28 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 28 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 28th July 2022

By News18/ Updated: July 28, 2022, 05:55 IST

July 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

RANVEER SINGH - ALIA BHATT DEFENDS RANVEER AMID THE ROW

  • RANVEER GAVE US SO MUCH IN HIS MOVIES: ALIA BHATT
  • WE SHOULD ONLY GIVE HIM LOVE: ALIA BHATT
  • CAN’T TOLERATE THIS AGAINST MY CO-STAR: ALIA
July 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

R'STHAN - SCHOOLS TO REMAIN CLOSED IN JODHPUR TOMORROW

  • RAINS & FLOODS WREAK HAVOC IN RAJASTHAN
July 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM MODI WRITES TO FORMER PRESIDENT KOVIND

  • LETTER FROM PM MODI HAS DEEPLY TOUCHED ME: KOVIND
  • PM’S WORDS A REFLECTION OF CITIZENS’ LOVE: KOVIND
July 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - SHOOTER CALLS BISHNOI IN JAIL: 'MOOSEWALA KILLED'

  • MOOSEWALA CASE: CALL EXPOSES ‘REAL MASTERMIND’
  • MOOSEWALA CASE: NEWS18 ACCESSES CALL RECORDINGS
  • MOOSEWALA CASE: KILLER & HANDLER HEARD ON TAPE
  • MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE:98 SECOND AUDIO REVEALS ALL
  • THE CHILLING PHONE CALL AFTER MOOOSEWALA MURDER
July 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MONSOON STORM - CONG MPs MARCH IN PROTEST AGAINST ED

    July 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KARNATAKA HATE KILLING - HINDU GROUP LEADERS ANNOUNCE 50L COMPENSATION

      July 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      ED HEAT ON SONIA - SONIA GANDHI LEAVES ED OFFICE

      • DAY 3 OF SONIA GANDHI’S ED QUESTIONING ENDS
      • QUESTIONING OF SONIA GANDHI ENDS FOR THE DAY
      July 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE INPUT - STUNNING TERROR ARRESTS FROM KARNATAKA & T.N.

      • EXCL: ISIS-QAEDA LINKED CADRE ARRESTED
      • EXCL: TERROR ACCUSED WERE ON INTEL RADAR FOR LONG
      • FOUND:KNIVES, ISIS FLAGS, INCRIMINATING PAPERS
      • REVEALED: ACCUSED PLANNED BIG ATTACK BEFORE I-DAY
      • ‘ACCUSED WERE READY TO CARRY OUT SUICIDE ATTACK’
      • ‘ACCUSED WANTED TO TARGET HINDUS, MONASTERIES’
      • SOURCES: ACCUSED FOLLOWED ‘SAR TAN SE JUDA’ CASES
      • ACCUSED SEARCHED JIHADI MATERIAL ONLINE: SOURCES
      July 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BENGAL SSC SCAM - MASSIVE RECOVERY BY ED FROM ARPITA'S HOME

      • 20 CR CASH RECOVERED FROM ARPITA’S HOME:SOURCE
      July 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BENGAL - SOURCE: GOLD WORTH 2 CR SEIZED FROM ARPITA'S HOME

