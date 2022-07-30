CHANGE LANGUAGE
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 30 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 30th July 2022

By News18/ Updated: July 30, 2022, 05:55 IST

July 30, 2022 07:05 (IST)

J&K - J&K: ENCOUNTER UNDERWAY IN BARAMULLA

  • BARAMULLA ENCOUNTER: 2 TERRORISTS TRAPPED
July 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

RANVEER SINGH - ALIA BHATT DEFENDS RANVEER AMID THE ROW

  • RANVEER GAVE US SO MUCH IN HIS MOVIES: ALIA BHATT
  • WE SHOULD ONLY GIVE HIM LOVE: ALIA BHATT
  • CAN’T TOLERATE THIS AGAINST MY CO-STAR: ALIA
July 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM MODI LAUNCHES FIRST INT'L BULLION EXCHANGE

  • FUTURE OF INDIA LINKED TO GIFT CITY: PM MODI
  • ASPIRATIONS OF COMMON MAN ATTACHED TO GIFT CITY: PM
July 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - SHOOTER CALLS BISHNOI IN JAIL: 'MOOSEWALA KILLED'

  • MOOSEWALA CASE: CALL EXPOSES ‘REAL MASTERMIND’
  • MOOSEWALA CASE: NEWS18 ACCESSES CALL RECORDINGS
  • MOOSEWALA CASE: KILLER & HANDLER HEARD ON TAPE
  • MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE:98 SECOND AUDIO REVEALS ALL
  • THE CHILLING PHONE CALL AFTER MOOOSEWALA MURDER
July 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

JAIRAM RAMESH VS SMRITI - CONGRESS LEADER JAIRAM RAMESH REMAINS DEFIANT

  • JAIRAM RAMESH DIRECTED TO REMOVE TWEETS ON IRANI
  • UNION MINISTER IRANI Vs CONGRESS LEADERS
  • WILL PRESENT FACTS IN COURT: JAIRAM RAMESH
  • WILL CHALLENGE IRANI’S SPINS: JAIRAM RAMESH
  • DELHI HC DIRECTS RAMESH, KHERA TO REMOVE TWEETS
  • BIG WIN FOR SMRITI IRANI, HC ORDERS CONTENT REMOVAL
  • SETBACK FOR CONG NETAS, HC RELIEF FOR IRANI
  • REMOVE TWEETS MADE ON SMRITI & DAUGHTER: HC
July 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

HM - HM AMIT SHAH TO VISIT CHANDIGARH TOMORROW

  • HM TO ADDRESS ON DRUGS TRAFFICKING TOMORROW
  • H’YANA, PUNJAB & H.P CMs TO ATTEND EVENT
July 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

HDK - 'GOVERNMENT SHOULD GIVE PEACE ASSURANCE FIRST'

  • BJP RESPONSIBLE FOR COMMUNAL CLASHES: HDK
  • BJP HAS DISRUPTED COMMUNAL HARMONY: HDK
July 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

BJYM LEADER MURDERED - I HAVE NO CONFIDENCE IN NIA: FORMER CM HDK

  • NIA FAILED TO SOLVE PAST CASES IN THE STATE: HDK
  • GOVT SHOULD ENSURE PEACE IN THE STATE: HDK
  • BJP ENCOURAGED GROWTH OF COMMUNAL FIGHTS: HDK
  • DURING MY TENURE THERE WERE NO SUCH CASES: HDK
July 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

July 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

ADHIR - ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY WRITES TO PARL SPEAKER

  • WRITES AGAINST IRANI’S INAPPROPRIATE BEHAVIOUR
  • WRITES AGAINST IRANI’S BEHAVIOUR WITH SONIA
If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

