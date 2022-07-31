CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 31 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 31 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 31st July 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: July 31, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...

July 31, 2022 07:30 (IST)

BENGAL - ED PROBE ON SSC SCAM IN BENGAL WIDENS

  • 3 CONG MLAs FOUND WITH HUGE STASH OF CASH
  • 3 J’KHAND CONG MLAs IN BENGAL UNDER ED’S LENS
July 31, 2022 07:05 (IST)

PM MODI - PM CONGRATULATES CWG WINNER BINDYARANI DEVI

  • BINDYARANI DEVI HAS MADE EVERY INDIAN PROUD: PM
  • PM MODI: ACCOMPLISHMENT MANIFESTATION OF TENACITY
  • BINDYARANI DEVI WINS SILVER AT CWG, BIRMINGHAM
July 31, 2022 06:30 (IST)

BARAMULLA - J&K: 1 TERRORIST GUNNED DOWN IN BARAMULLA

  • INCRIMINATING MATERIALS RECOVERED DURING SEARCH
  • J&K: ARMS & AMMUNITION RECOVERED IN BARAMULLA
July 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SISODIA - Dy CM SISODIA HITS BACK AFTER BJP ATTACKS

  • AFTER DECISION TO ROLLBACK,AAP DEFENDS MOVE
  • Dy CM SISODIA QUESTIONS THE GUJRAT MODEL
  • WON’T INCREASE THE NUMBER OF SHOPS: DELHI Dy CM
  • ‘REVENUE WOULD INCREASE UNDER NEW POLICY’
July 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - SHOOTER CALLS BISHNOI IN JAIL: 'MOOSEWALA KILLED'

  • MOOSEWALA CASE: CALL EXPOSES ‘REAL MASTERMIND’
  • MOOSEWALA CASE: NEWS18 ACCESSES CALL RECORDINGS
  • MOOSEWALA CASE: KILLER & HANDLER HEARD ON TAPE
  • MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE:98 SECOND AUDIO REVEALS ALL
  • THE CHILLING PHONE CALL AFTER MOOOSEWALA MURDER
July 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

HM SHAH - HM : FIGHTING DRUGS MENACE THROUGH NCB

    July 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    DELHI EXCISE POLICY - DELHI Dy CM BRIEFS ON DELHI EXCISE POLICY

    • LIQUOR SOLD OPENLY IN GUJARAT: SISODIA
    • WE ENDED THE OLD ILLEGAL LIQUOR POLICY: SISODIA
    • ‘NUMBER OF SHOPS NOT INCREASED UNDER NEW RULE’
    • BJP WANTS TO PROMOTE ILLEGAL BUSINESS: Dy CM
    • BJP THREATENING PEOPLE WITH ED PROBE: SISODIA
    • NO PRIVATE SHOPS WILL BE ALLOWED: Dy CM SISODIA
    • ‘FROM AUGUST 1 ONLY GOVT SHOPS WILL BE ALLOWED’
    July 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CWG - SECOND MEDAL FOR INDIA IN COMMONWEALTH GAMES'22

      July 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022 - AMIT SHAH CONGRATULATES MIRABAI CHANU

      • YOU’VE SHOWN REMARKABLE GRIT AND TENACITY:HM SHAH
      • PM MODI CONGRATULATES MIRABAI CHANU
      • MIRABAI CHANU HAS MADE INDIA PROUD ONCE AGAIN:PM
      • MIRABAI CHANU WINS GOLD IN 49 KG WEIGHTLIFTING
      • MIRABAI CHANU WINS FIRST GOLD FOR INDIA
      • INDIA BAGS THREE MEDALS IN ONE DAY
      July 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BEGAL - ED HEAT ON PARTHA & ARPITA CONTINUES

      • ED LENS ON THREE MORE PROPERTIES
      Read more

      

      

      

