BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 01 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 1st June 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: June 01, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

June 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

TAMIL NADU - TAMIL NADU YOUTUBER JAIL, BAIL HEARING NEXT

    June 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SATYENDAR JAIN - GANGSTER LAWRENCE BISHNOI TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

      June 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      ROGER COHEN - AUTHOR, JOURNALIST ROGER COHEN SPEAKS TO NEWS18

      • ROGER COHEN ON HOW WAR WILL RESHAPE THE WORLD
      • CHINESE ECONOMY NEEDS THE WEST: ROGER COHEN
      • COHEN: MAIN CONFRONTATION STILL B/W CHINA,THE U.S.
      • COHEN: INDIA IS NOT IN UNCOMFORTABLE POSITION
      June 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM MODI - HEADLINES BEFORE 2014 ON BHAI-BHATIJAWAAD: PM

      • POST 2014, HEADLINES ARE ON WELFARE SCHEMES: PM
      • PM MODI’S BIG ATTACK ON OPPOSITION FROM SHIMLA
      • OPPN MADE GRAFT A PART OF THE SYSTEM BEFORE 2014:PM
      • TODAY, DISCUSSION IS ON AADHAAR, JAN DHAN: PM
      • EARLIER, THERE WAS FEAR OF TRIPLE TALAQ: PM MODI
      • OUR BORDERS ARE MUCH SAFER NOW: PM MODI
      • POLITICS OF VIKAS A PART OF THE SYSTEM NOW: PM
      • ‘REDUCED GRAFT WHICH WAS PERMANENT FEATURE BEFORE’
      • FROM ‘MAI BAAP’ SARKAR TO ‘SEVAK SARKAR’: PM MODI
      • ‘MIDDLEMEN LOOTED LAKHS & CRORES OF RUPEES: PM
      • EARLIER GOVTS BETRAYED PERSONNEL ON OROP: PM
      • VETERANS GOT ARREARS AS WE IMPLEMENTED OROP:PM
      • PM: THEY THRIVED ON VOTE- BANK, WE’RE FOR NEW INDIA
      • WELFARE HAS REPLACED APPEASEMENT: PM MODI
      • INDIA IS NOT LOOKED UP TO WITH HELPLESSNESS: PM
      • PM MODI TAKES ON UPA’S FOREIGN POLICY
      • INDIA SPEAKS EYE TO EYE WITH EVERY NATION: PM
      • INDIA NOW HAS POTENTIAL TO HELP OTHER NATIONS: PM
      • INDIA DOESN’T BOW BEFORE ANY NATION: PM MODI
      • FOCUS ON VIBRANT BORDER VILLAGE: PM MODI
      June 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MUTTAQI - WANT POSITIVE RELATIONS WITH NATIONS: MUTTAQI

      • ‘OUR CURRENT POLITICAL SITUATION BALANCED ONE’
      • ‘HOPE INDIA’S RELATION WITH AFG IS STRENGTHENED’
      • ‘OUR EMBASSIES OUR FUNCTIONING IN INDIA’
      • ‘INDIA HAD SEVERAL PROJECTS IN AFG EARLIER’
      • ‘WANT INDIA TO FINISH THE INCOMPLETE PROJECTS’
      • WILL ENSURE SAFEGUARDING INDIAN EMBASSIES: MUTTAQI
      • ‘WON’T ALLOW AFG SOIL TO BE USED FOR CONFLICT’
      June 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MOOSEWALA MURDER - GANGSTER LAWRENCE BISHNOI MOVES DELHI HIGH COURT

      • BISHNOI SEEKS SECURITY FEARING FAKE ENCOUNTER
      • BISHNOI APPREHENDS ‘FAKE ENCOUNTER’ BY POLICE
      • MOOSEWALA MURDER CASE: FIRST ACCUSED ARRESTED
      • MANSA POLICE ARRESTS 1ST ACCUSED FROM UTTARAKHAND
      • ACCUSED MANPREET SINGH PRODUCED BEFORE COURT
      • ACCUSED SINGH SENT TO 5-DAY POLICE CUSTODY
      June 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KK - SADDENED BY THE UNTIMELY DEMISE OF SINGER KK: PM

      • HIS SONGS STRUCK A CHORD WITH ALL AGE GROUPS: PM
      • WE WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER HIM THROUGH HIS SONGS: PM
      • KK WAS A VERY TALENTED AND VERSATILE SINGER: HM
      • HIS DEMISE IS A HUGE LOSS TO INDIAN MUSIC: HM SHAH
      • ANGUISHED BY THE SUDDEN DEMISE OF KK: VICE PREZ
      • A LOSS FOR EVERY MUSICIAN & MUSIC LOVER: VAISHNAW
      • ONE OF THE BESTEST VOICES WE EVER HAD:BABUL SUPRIYO
      • SINGER KK PASSES AWAY IN KOLKATA
      • SINGER KK PASSES AWAY POST PERFORMANCE
      • KK PASSES AWAY AT THE AGE OF FIFTY THREE
      • POST MORTEM LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE TODAY
      • KK WAS PERFORMING AT NAZRUL MANCH, KOLKATA
      June 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KASHMIRI TEACHER - TERRORISTS TARGET ANOTHER HINDU TEACHER

      • ANOTHER TARGETED KILLING 2 WEEKS AFTER RAHUL BHAT
      • FAMILY MOURNS RAJNI BALA’S DEATH
      • CNN-NEWS18 AT RAJNI BALA’S RESIDENCE
      • HEART-WRENCHING SCENES FROM RAJNI’S SAMBA HOME
      • HUSBAND BREAKS DOWN: AN ENTIRE FAMILY KILLED
      • THEY DIDN’T KILL 1 BUT AN ENTIRE FAMILY: HUSBAND
      • HINDU TEACHER SHOT DEAD IN GOPALPORA AREA, KULGAM
      June 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      J&K - MORTAL REMAINS OF RAJNI BALA BROUGHT TO RESIDENCE

        June 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        INDIA - HEALTH MINISTER LAUDS VACCINATION DRIVE

        • 1ST DOSE GIVEN TO 80% YOUTH: MANDAVIYA
        June 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        GYANVAPI TUSSLE - SURVEY VIDEO LEAK: PLAINTIFF MOVES COURT

        • PLAINTIFF SEEKS CBI PROBE ON SURVEY VIDEO LEAK
        June 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        EPICENTRE - SINGER JASPINDER NARULA SPEAKS TO NEWS18

        • SINGER JASPINDER NARULA REMEMBERS SIDHU MOOSEWALA
        • MOOSEWALA HAD BIG FAN FOLLOWING: NARULA
        • WHAT IS HAPPENING IN PUNJAB IS SHOCKING:NARULA
        • ‘PUNJAB GOVT SHOULDN’T HAVE REVOKED SECURITY’
        June 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        AGNIHOTRI - FILMMAKER AGNIHOTRI BARRED FROM EVENT

        • BARRED FROM SPEAKING AT OXFORD UNION: AGNIHOTRI
        • BARRED FROM SPEAKING ABOUT K-FILES: AGNIHOTRI
        • FRESH ROW OVER KASHMIR FILES MOVIE
        • MY EVENT CANCELLED BY OXFORD UNION: AGNIHOTRI
        • EVENT DATE SHIFTED WITHOUT CONSENT:AGNIHOTRI
