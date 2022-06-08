CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 08 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 08 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 8th June 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: June 08, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

June 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

TAMIL NADU - CNN-NEWS18 REALITY CHECK ON 'TN CASTE WALL'

  • REALITY CHECK: ‘WALLS’ DIVIDE DALITS,UPPER CASTE
  • REALITY CHECK: FREEDOM OF DALITS CURBED IN TN
  • REALITY CHECK: FENCE BLOCKS MOVEMENT OF DALITS
  • THE REBUTTAL: FRINGE GROUPS BID TO CREATE SPIN
  • THE DEMAND: LAW TO BAN ‘UNTOUCHABILITY WALL
  • ‘CASTE-RELATED’ DISCRIMINATION IN TN
June 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SWAPNA SURESH - KERALA GOLD SCAM: SWAPNA SURESH EXCLUSIVE

  • SURESH: VIJAYAN’S SECY CONTACTED ME IN 2016
  • ‘SHIVSHANKAR TOLD ME BAG NEEDS TO BE TRANSPORTED’
  • I HAVE TOLD EVERYTHING IN COURT: SWAPNA SURESH
  • SURESH:I HAVE GIVEN CLEAR EVIDENCES IN COURT
  • CAMP BEGAN WHEN CM TRAVELED TO UAE: SURESH
  • SURESH:EVERYTHING CLEARLY MENTIONED IN MY STATEMENT
  • RECEIVING DEATH THREATS AT THE MOMENT: SURESH
  • I WAS EXPLOITED & THROWN BEHIND BARS: SURESH
June 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SATYENDAR JAIN - CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON RAIDS ON SATYENDAR JAIN

  • EXCL DETAILS OF THE MONEY TRAIL ESTABLISHMENT BY ED
  • ‘RELATIVES MADE ENTRIES IN NAME OF FAMILY FOLKS’
  • JAIN’S RELATIVES CHANGED NAMES AFTER ED FIR:SOURCE
  • THIS WAS DONE TO SAVE THE ASSETS: SOURCES
June 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

NUPUR SHARMA - MORE TROUBLE FOR NUPUR SHARMA OVER PROPHET ROW

  • MUMBAI POLICE TO SUMMON NUPUR SHARMA: CP PANDEY
June 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

NUPR SHARMA - MUMBAI POLICE TO RECORD NUPUR'S STATEMENT

    June 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    NATION AT 5 - TOP INTEL SOURCES TO NEWS18 ON HYBRID TERROR

    • ‘MISSION TO PUSH TERROR INTO THE JAMMU REGION’
    • SRINAGAR & SOUTH KASHMIR STILL TERROR HUBS: INTEL
    • PAK CREATING SMALLER & LOCAL TERROR CELLS: INTEL
    • EXCLUSIVE INTEL REPORT ON HYBRID TERROR ACCESSED
    • J&K TERROR BLUEPRINT DECODED ON HYBRID TERROR
    June 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MOOSEWALA - ACCUSED IN MOOSEWALA PROBE PRODUCED IN COURT

    • 8 FRESH ARRESTS IN MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE
    June 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MAHA MIN - MAHA MIN BLAMES DELHI FOR RISING COVID CASES

    • MOST POSITIVE CASES IN STATE ARE FROM DELHI: MIN
    • CASES ON RISE IN NAGPUR DUE TO MIGRANTS: MAHA MIN
    • POLITICS OVER COVID CASES COMEBACK
    June 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KERALA GOLD SCAM - AFTER KERALA GOLD SCAM ACCUSED NAMES CM IN CASE

    • OPPN LEADER SATHEESHAN DEMANDS CM’S RESIGNATION
    June 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KARNATKA HIJAB CONTROVERSY - AFTER UDUPI & MANGALURU, HIJAB ROW IN PUTTUR

      June 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KARNATAKA HIJAB CONTROVERSY - 6 STUDENTS SUSPENDED IN PUTTUR FOR WEARING HIJAB

      • MANGALURU PRO-HIJAB STUDENTS BOYCOTT CLASSES
      June 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KANPUR VIOLENCE - DM TRANSFERRED A WEEK AFTER KANPUR CLASHES

      • DM NEHA SHARMA & 24 IAS OFFICERS TRANSFERRED
      June 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      HYDERABAD RAPE CASE - HYDERABAD POLICE COMMISSIONER ON RAPE CASE

      • HYD RAPE CASE: MLA’S SON BOOKED FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT
      • INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY: HYD POLICE COMMISSIONER
      • CP: CAR WHERE TEEN RAPED LIKELY TO BE GOVT VEHICLE
      June 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      HYDERABAD RAPE - ANOTHER MINOR ALLEGEDLY RAPED IN HYDERABAD

      • MINOR ALLEGEDLY RAPED IN A MOVING CAR BY 23-YR-OLD
      • VICTIM MET THE 23-YR-OLD ACCUSED VIA SOCIAL MEDIA
      • ACCUSED REMANDED IN JUDICIAL CUSTODY
      June 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      DMK LEADER - CNN-NEWS18 CONFRONTS DMK MP TKS ELANGOVAN

      • DMK MP CONTINUES TO ARGUE HIS ‘SHUDRA’ STAND
      • DMK LEADER ATTEMPTS TO JUSTIFY ‘SHUDRA’ JIBE
      • 7 QUESTIONS TO DMK MP ON ‘HINDI-SHUDRA’ ANALOGY
      • DMK SHIFTS BLAME ON BJP FOR ‘IMPOSING’ HINDI
      • DMK INVOKES GOD TO JUSTIFY SHUDRA REMARK
      June 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BC NAGESH - CONGRESS HAS LOST ALL 5 ELECTIONS: BC NAGESH

      • NAGESH: CONG WAS TEACHING GREATNESS OF MUGHALS
      • CONG LOST BADLY IN PAST ELECTIONS: NAGESH
      • CONG IS SCARED OF TRUTH COMING OUT: NAGESH
      • FALSE STORIES CREATED BY CONG BACKFIRING: NAGESH
      • CONG USING RSS FOR VOTE BANK POLITICS: NAGESH
      • ‘SAFFRONISATION EXCUSE BEING USED FOR LONG’
      • CONG IS REJECTED IN THE COUNTRY: NAGESH
      • NONSENSE ISSUES RAISED BY CONG: NAGESH
      • K’TAKA MIN BC NAGESH SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
      • BC NAGESH ON KARNATAKA KNICKER WAR
      • NAGESH:CONG TRIED TO PLAY POLITICS ON HIJAB ROW
      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

