BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 14 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 14th June 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: June 14, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

June 14, 2022 07:15 (IST)

TAMIL NADU - HONOUR KILLING REPORTED FROM THANJAVUR, T.N.

  • NEWLY-WED COUPLE HACKED TO DEATH IN T.N.
June 14, 2022 07:00 (IST)

J&K - ARMS & AMMUNITIONS FOUND DURING SEARCH OPERATION

  • SOURCE:AMARNATH YATRA WAS THE TARGET OF TERRORISTS
  • TERRORISTS WHO ESCAPED SOPHORE ENCOUNTER, KILLED
June 14, 2022 06:35 (IST)

B'LURU - B'LURU DRUG BUST: BAIL TO SIDDHANTH KAPOOR

  • BAIL GRANTED TO SIDDHANTH KAPOOR & 4 OTHER ACCUSED
June 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SATYENDAR JAIN - ED GETS FURTHER CUSTODY OF SATYENDAR JAIN

  • ED HEAT ON DELHI MINISTER SATYENDAR JAIN
  • NO RELIEF FOR DELHI MINISTER SATYENDAR JAIN
  • JAIN TO REMAIN IN ED CUSTODY TILL JUNE 13
June 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

RAHUL GANDHI - RAHUL GANDHI QUESTIONING ENDS FOR THE DAY

  • RAHUL GANDHI GRILLED FOR NEARLY 10 HOURS
  • RAHUL GANDHI STEPS OUT OF ED OFFICE
  • RAHUL GANDHI LEAVES AFTER BEING GRILLED FOR 10 HRS
  • RAHUL GANDHI TO BE QUIZZED AGAIN TOMORROW
  • RAHUL GANDHI LEAVES ED OFFICE, REACHES RESIDENCE
  • PRIYANKA GANDHI REACHES RAHUL’S RESIDENCE
  • WILL PLAN FOR TOMORROW’S PROGRAM: HARISH RAWAT
  • THIS FIGHT WILL CONTINUE: HARISH RAWAT
June 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PRESIDENTIAL POLLS - LEFT PARTIES TO DISCUSS ON PREZ CANDIDATE

  • LEFT PARTIES LIKELY TO ATTEND MAMATA’S MEET
  • JUNE 15: MAMATA’S KEY MEET ON PREZ POLLS
June 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PIL - PIL ON WB VIOLENCE:ACTION TAKEN REPORT SOUGHT

    June 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    OWAISI - OWAISI SLAMS YOGI FOR BULLDOZER ACTION IN U.P.

    • OWAISI FUMES OVER RAZING OF RIOTS ACCUSED’S HOME
    • HOUSE WAS ON NAME OF WIFE OF THE ACCUSED: OWAISI
    June 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - MOOSEWALA MURDER: PUNE POLICE NABS SHOOTER

    • SHOOTER SANTOSH JADHAV HELD IN MOOSEWALA MURDER
    June 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    J&K - ENCOUNTER IN SRINAGAR: 2 LeT TERRORISTS KILLED

    • ARMS & AMMUNITIONS FOUND DURING SEARCH OPERATION
    • SOURCE:AMARNATH YATRA WAS THE TARGET OF TERRORISTS
    • TERRORISTS WHO ESCAPED SOPHORE ENCOUNTER, KILLED
    June 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - INDIA'S POSITIVITY RATE STANDS AT 2.71 PERCENT

    • INDIA RECORDS 8,582 NEW CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS
    June 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    ADIL ALTAF - KHELO INDIA CHAMPION ADIL ALTAF EXCL ON NEWS18

    • HAVE STARTED CYCLING FROM SCHOOL: ADIL ALTAF
    • GOT FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FROM J&K GUV: ADIL ALTAF
    • GOT A LOT OF SUPPORT FROM MY SCHOOL TOO: ADIL ALTAF
    • MY FATHER MOTIVATED ME A LOT: ADIL ALTAF
    • J&K’S FIRST CYCLING GOLD CHAMPION ON CNN-NEWS18
    • ADIL ALTAF’S JOURNEY TO THE TOP
    More News