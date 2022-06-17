CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 17 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 17 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 17th June 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: June 17, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

June 17, 2022 06:50 (IST)

J&K - MAJOR CRACKDOWN ON TERROR IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR

  • J&K: 4 TERRORISTS KILLED IN 2 SEPARATE ENCOUNTERS
  • ANANTNAG ENCOUNTER: FOUR HIZBUL TERRORISTS KILLED
  • TOP HIZBUL COMMANDER NEUTRALISED IN ENCOUNTER
  • ANANTNAG ENCOUNTER: TWO TERRORISTS IDENTIFIED
June 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SAI - BAJRANG DAL REGISTERS FIR AGAINST SAI PALLAVI

  • OUTFIT DEMANDS APOLOGY OVER EXODUS REMARK
June 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

RAHUL - ED TO ISSUE FRESH SUMMONS FOR RAHUL FOR MONDAY

  • ED ACCEPTS RAHUL GANDHI’S REQUEST
  • RAHUL’S 4TH ROUND OF QUESTIONING NOW ON MONDAY
June 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM MODI HOLDS ROADSHOW IN HIMACHAL PRADESH

  • PM MODI’S MEGA ROADSHOW AHEAD OF HIMACHAL POLLS
June 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - PM MODI IN HIMACHAL PRADESH

    June 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - REPORT: HE LEFT HOME ON 29TH WITH 2 FRIENDS

    • ‘MOOSEWALA’S VEHICLE FOLLOWED BY TWO CARS’
    • REPORT: COROLLA & BOLERO FOLLOWED SINGER’S VEHICLE
    • ‘HIS VEHICLE STOPPED BY COROLLA AT A SHARP TURN’
    • ‘FIRING STARTED, BOLERO JOINED ATTACK’
    June 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MOOSEWALA - MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE: S.I.T REPORT ACCESSED

    • CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES REPORT WITH FULL TIMELINE
    • SERIES OF EVENT ON MAY 29 ACCESSED IN SINGER’S CASE
    • MOOSEWALA LEFT SECURITY BEHIND: REPORT
    June 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - MAHA REPORTS OVER 4,000 COVID CASES IN 24 HOURS

    • DELHI REPORTS 1,323 COVID CASES IN 24 HOURS
    June 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BJP SOURCES - PRESIDENTIAL POLLS:INSIDE SCOOP ON NDA STRATEGY

    • SOURCES: DEFENCE MINISTER LEADS OPPN REACH OUT
    • SOURCES: RAJNATH SPEAKS TO MULTIPLE OPPN CHIEFS
    • SOURCES:RAJNATH SPEAKS TO DIDI, PATNAIK, AKHILESH
    • SOURCES: RAJNATH ALSO SPOKE TO ALLY NITISH
    • JP NADDA REACHES OUT TO ALLIES NPP AND LJP:SOURCE
    • JP NADDA ALSO SPOKE TO FAROOQ ABDULLAH: SOURCES
    June 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    AGNIPATH - 17.5-23 YRS ENTRY AGE FOR 2022 RECRUITMENT CYCLE

    • 1 TIME WAIVER GRANTED FOR RECRUITMENT CYCLE 2022
    • ENTRY AGE FOR AGNIPATH SCHEME EXTENDED
    • UPPER AGE LIMIT INCREASED FROM 21 TO 23
    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

