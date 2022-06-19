CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Agnipath#BoardExamResult#Coronavirus
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 19 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 19 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 19th June 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: June 19, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

June 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

RAHUL - ED TO ISSUE FRESH SUMMONS FOR RAHUL FOR MONDAY

  • ED ACCEPTS RAHUL GANDHI’S REQUEST
  • RAHUL’S 4TH ROUND OF QUESTIONING NOW ON MONDAY
June 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

R'STHAN - R'STHAN GOVT PASSES RESOLUTION ON AGNIPATH

  • RESOLUTION SEEKS WITHDRAWAL OF SCHEME
June 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - PM ON TERROR ATTACK ON GURDWARA IN KABUL

  • SHOCKED BY COWARDLY TERRORIST ATTACK: PM MODI
  • I CONDEMN THIS BARBARIC ATTACK: PM MODI
June 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

NEERAJ - NEERAJ CHOPRA WINS GOLD AT KUORTANE GAMES

  • NEERAJ WINS GOLD WITH THROW OF 86.69 MT
June 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

KERALA - ED ISSUES SUMMONS TO SWAPNA SURESH

  • SWAPNA SURESH SUMMONED ON JUNE 22 BY ED
June 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

COVID - MAHA REPORTS OVER 4,000 COVID CASES IN 24 HOURS

  • TOTAL 4,156 NEW COVID CASES REPORTED FROM MAHA
June 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

BJP SOURCES - PRESIDENTIAL POLLS:INSIDE SCOOP ON NDA STRATEGY

  • SOURCES: DEFENCE MINISTER LEADS OPPN REACH OUT
  • SOURCES: RAJNATH SPEAKS TO MULTIPLE OPPN CHIEFS
  • SOURCES:RAJNATH SPEAKS TO DIDI, PATNAIK, AKHILESH
  • SOURCES: RAJNATH ALSO SPOKE TO ALLY NITISH
  • JP NADDA REACHES OUT TO ALLIES NPP AND LJP:SOURCE
  • JP NADDA ALSO SPOKE TO FAROOQ ABDULLAH: SOURCES
Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

More News