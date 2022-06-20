CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 20 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 20 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 20th June 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: June 20, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

June 20, 2022 07:25 (IST)

KUPWARA - KUPWARA ENCOUNTER: 2 MORE TERRORISTS GUNNED DOWN

  • 7 TERRORISTS KILLED IN J&K IN LAST 20 HOURS
June 20, 2022 06:20 (IST)

PULWAMA - PULWAMA ENCOUNTER: 1 TERRORIST GUNNED DOWN

  • ENCOUNTER UNDERWAY IN CHATPORA AREA OF PULWAMA
June 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

RAHUL - ED TO ISSUE FRESH SUMMONS FOR RAHUL FOR MONDAY

  • ED ACCEPTS RAHUL GANDHI’S REQUEST
  • RAHUL’S 4TH ROUND OF QUESTIONING NOW ON MONDAY
June 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PRESIDENTIAL POLLS - BJP CHIEF NADDA TO HOLD KEY MEET ON PREZ POLLS

  • KEY MEET ON PREZ POLLS AT JP NADDA’S RESIDENCE
  • PRESIDENTIAL POLLS MEET TO TAKE PLACE AT 6:30 PM
June 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - PM MODI LAUNCHES TORCH RELAY CEREMONY IN DELHI

  • PM: CHESS TEACHES US LIFE LESSONS
  • THIS IS AN HONOUR TO INDIA: PM MODI
  • ‘INDIA CREATING INFLUENCE IN ENTIRE WORLD’
  • PM MODI LAUDS INDIAN SPORTSPERSONS
  • INDIA HAS A VIBRANT SPORTS HISTORY: PM MODI
  • INDIA HAS IMPROVED ITS PERFORMANCE IN CHESS: PM
  • ‘EVEN A PAWN CAN PROVE TO BECOME MOST POWERFUL’
  • CHESS BOARD GIVES A KEY MESSAGE TO PEOPLE: PM
  • CHESS MAKES A PERSON FARSIGHTED: PM MODI
  • ‘INDIAN SPORTSPERSON HAVE BROKEN OLD RECORDS’
  • PM: INDIA HAS MADE NEW RECORDS IN SPORTS FIELD
June 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MAHA - MAHARASHTRA RECORDS 4,004 COVID CASES IN 24 HOURS

  • MUMBAI REGISTERS 2,087 COVID CASES IN 24 HOURS
  • MAHARASHTRA REPORTS 1 COVID DEATH IN 24 HOURS
June 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

KERALA - ED ISSUES SUMMONS TO SWAPNA SURESH

  • SWAPNA SURESH SUMMONED ON JUNE 22 BY ED
