Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 22 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 22 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 22nd June 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: June 22, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

June 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

THE AGNIPATH STIR - ARMY CHIEF GEN MANOJ PANDE ON AGNIPATH STIR

    June 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    THE AGNIPATH SCHEME - ARMY CHIEF: SCHEME IS A WIN-WIN SITUATION FOR ALL

    • ARMY CHIEF: YOUTH MUST START PREPARING FOR TESTS
    • IT’S A GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY FOR YOUTH: ARMY CHIEF
    • ARMY CHIEF: STATE GOVTS DEALING IN RIGHT MANNER
    • ARMY CHIEF ON ROLE OF COACHING INSTITUTES
    June 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RAHUL GANDHI - 5TH ROUND OF RAHUL GANDHI'S QUESTIONING ENDS

    • RAHUL GANDHI LEAVES ED OFFICE AFTER QUESTIONING
    • RAHUL GANDHI QUIZZED FOR NEARLY 11 HOURS TODAY
    • NO FURTHER SUMMONS ISSUED TO RAHUL GANDHI FOR NOW
    June 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - MURMU'S GRIP ON POLICY WILL BENEFIT NATION: PM

      June 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - 2 SHOOTERS & ONE FACILITATOR ARRESTED

      • 2 SHOOTERS BELONGED TO HARYANA
      • FACILITATOR BELONGED TO BATHINDA
      • MAIN SHOOTER WAS IN TOUCH WITH DON GOLDY BRAR
      • 26-YR-OLD PRIYAVRAT, MAIN SHOOTER, FROM HARYANA
      • MAIN SHOOTER AND EXECUTIONER ARRESTED
      • ‘9 DETONATORS, 1 RIFLE AND 3 PISTOLS RECOVERED’
      • MOOSEWALA ACCUSED SENT TO 14-DAY CUSTODY
      • 14-DAY POLICE REMAND FOR MOOSEWALA MURDER ACCUSED
      • ACCUSED KASHISH DROVE THE BOLERO: DELHI POLICE
      • MANPREET MANNU FIRED FROM COROLLA CAR: DELHI POLICE
      June 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MOOSEWALA MURDER - 6 SHOOTERS IDENTIFIED, 2 ARRESTED: DELHI POLICE

      • 8 HIGH EXPLOSIVE GRENADES RECOVERED: DELHI POLICE
      June 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MAHA AGHADI QUAKE - LATE NIGHT DRAMA IN SURAT, GUJARAT

      • 3 EMPTY BUSES ARRIVE AT REBELS’ HOTEL IN SURAT
      • 35 REBEL SHIV SENA MLAS TO BE SHIFTED TO GUWAHATI
      • SHINDE CAMP MLAs TO BE TAKEN TO GUWAHATI
      June 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KERALA - ED ISSUES SUMMONS TO SWAPNA SURESH

      • SWAPNA SURESH SUMMONED ON JUNE 22 BY ED
      June 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      EPICENTRE - GENERAL MANOJ PANDE DEFENDS AGNIPATH SCHEME

        June 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        COVID - HUGE SPIKE IN COVID CASES IN NAT'L CAPITAL

        • POSITIVITY RATE SHOOTS UP TO 10.9% IN DELHI
        • DELHI REPORTS 1,060 COVID CASES, 6 DEATHS
        • 10,506 COVID TESTS DONE IN LAST 24 HOURS IN DELHI
        If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

        Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

        All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

