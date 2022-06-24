CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#EknathShinde#AIADMK#Coronavirus
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 24 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 24 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 24th June 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: June 24, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

June 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

RAHUL GANDHI - 5TH ROUND OF RAHUL GANDHI'S QUESTIONING ENDS

  • RAHUL GANDHI LEAVES ED OFFICE AFTER QUESTIONING
  • RAHUL GANDHI QUIZZED FOR NEARLY 11 HOURS TODAY
  • NO FURTHER SUMMONS ISSUED TO RAHUL GANDHI FOR NOW
June 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PREZ POLLS - A.P. CM EXTENDS SUPPORT TO DROUPADI MURMU

  • JAGAN MOHAN REDDY EXTENDS SUPPORT TO NDA’S MURMU
June 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - AMIT SHAH AT PRIME MINISTER'S RESIDENCE

    June 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - 2 SHOOTERS & ONE FACILITATOR ARRESTED

    • 2 SHOOTERS BELONGED TO HARYANA
    • FACILITATOR BELONGED TO BATHINDA
    • MAIN SHOOTER WAS IN TOUCH WITH DON GOLDY BRAR
    • 26-YR-OLD PRIYAVRAT, MAIN SHOOTER, FROM HARYANA
    • MAIN SHOOTER AND EXECUTIONER ARRESTED
    • ‘9 DETONATORS, 1 RIFLE AND 3 PISTOLS RECOVERED’
    • MOOSEWALA ACCUSED SENT TO 14-DAY CUSTODY
    • 14-DAY POLICE REMAND FOR MOOSEWALA MURDER ACCUSED
    • ACCUSED KASHISH DROVE THE BOLERO: DELHI POLICE
    • MANPREET MANNU FIRED FROM COROLLA CAR: DELHI POLICE
    June 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MOOSEWALA MURDER - 6 SHOOTERS IDENTIFIED, 2 ARRESTED: DELHI POLICE

    • 8 HIGH EXPLOSIVE GRENADES RECOVERED: DELHI POLICE
    June 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    G20 - G20 MEET TO BE HELD IN JAMMU & KASHMIR

    • G20 MEET IS SCHEDULED TO BE HELD IN 2023
    June 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    ENDGAME UDDHAV? - SENA SAGA:AGHADI PARTNERS CLAIM 'ALL IS WELL'

    • SENA SAGA:SUSPENSE BUILDS WITH EACH PASSING HOUR
    • SENA SAGA: DWINDLING NOs PUT UDDHAV IN A SPOT
    • CNN-NEWS18 LEADS COVERAGE ON SENA REBELLION
    • FIRST TO SHOW SHINDE’S 42 ON DISPLAY AT GUWAHATI
    • FIRST ON SHINDE CAMP’S COUNTER ON KIDNAP CLAIM
    • 1ST TO HIGHLIGHT’S RAUT REPLY ON ‘EXITING MVA’
    • MASSIVE DEVELOPMENT IN MAHARASHTRA
    • SHINDE CAMP PROVES NUMBERS WITH 37 MLAs
    • REBELS APPOINT SHINDE AS LEGISLATIVE LEADER
    • LETTER SENT TO DEPUTY SPEAKER
    • SHINDE ‘SENA’ IS OFFICIAL NOW
    June 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - HUGE SPIKE IN COVID CASES IN NAT'L CAPITAL

    • POSITIVITY RATE SHOOTS UP TO 10.9% IN DELHI
    • DELHI REPORTS 1,060 COVID CASES, 6 DEATHS
    • 10,506 COVID TESTS DONE IN LAST 24 HOURS IN DELHI
    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

    More News