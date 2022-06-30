CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 30 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 30 June 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 30th June 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: June 30, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

June 30, 2022 07:30 (IST)

BUTCHERS OF UDAIPUR - INSIDE SCOOP ON UDAIPUR KILLING CASE PROBE

    June 30, 2022 07:00 (IST)

    ENDGAME UDDHAV - MAHA SPECIAL ASSEMBLY SESSION CANCELLED

    • BJP CORE COMMITTEE MEET TODAY AT 12 PM
    • CT RAVI & CHANDRAKANT PATIL TO MEET FADNAVIS
    June 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    VICE PREZ - VICE-PRESIDENT ELECTIONS ON AUGUST 6

    • JULY 19: LAST DATE TO FILE NOMINATION
    June 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    UDDHAV LOSES HIS SENA - UDDHAV THACKERAY SUBMITS HIS RESIGNATION TO GUV

    • UDDHAV OFFICIALLY RESIGNS AS MAHARASHTRA CM
    • UDDHAV MEETS GOVERNOR & SUBMITS HIS RESIGNATION
    • UDDHAV LEAVES RAJ BHAVAN AFTER GIVING RESIGNATION
    June 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    TERROR BID TO TARGET YATRA? - BIG RECOVERIES: 5 IEDs, 5 REMOTE CONTROLS

    • BIG RECOVERIES: 19 POWER CELLS
    • 2 ARRESTED IN RAJOURI TERROR BLAST CASE
    • HUNT ON FOR TERROR MASTERMIND
    June 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BUTCHERS OF UDAIPUR - RAJASTHAN CM ASHOK GEHLOT TO VISIT UDAIPUR TOMORROW

      June 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      'YATRA TERROR PLOT' FOILED - TERROR MODULE BUSTED AHEAD OF AMARNATH YATRA

      • EXPOSED:TERROR MASTERMIND TALIB RAN NEWS PORTAL
      • REVEALED: TALIB’S PLOY TO ESCAPE SCRUTINY
      • REVEALED: IEDs VIA DRONES FROM ACROSS THE BORDER
      • REVEALED:STICKY BOMBS VIA DRONES FROM ACROSS BORDER
      • REVEALED: ARMS & AMMO VIA DRONES FROM ACROSS LoC
      • MASSIVE REVELATIONS FROM ARRESTED TERRORISTS
      June 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      'YATRA TERROR PLOT' FOILE - BROKEN 1ST: AMARNATH TERROR PLOT FOILED

      • CNN-NEWS18 MILES AHEAD ON AMARNATH YATRA TERROR BID
      • CNN-NEWS18 FIRST TO BREAK AMARNATH YATRA TERROR BID
      • YATRA TERROR PLOT: NEWS18 MILES AHEAD ON NEWSBREAK
      • OTHERS COPY NEWS18 BREAK 20 MINUTES LATER
      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

