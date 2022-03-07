CHANGE LANGUAGE
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 07 March 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 7th March 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: March 07, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

March 07, 2022 07:35 (IST)

ANAND - 'CBI WILL FURTHER SEEK CUSTODY OF SUBRAMANIAN'

  • CBI SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON ANAND SUBRAMANIAN
  • ‘CBI TO QUIZ SUBRAMANIAN & RAMKRISHNA TOGETHER’
March 07, 2022 07:10 (IST)

CHITRA - CHITRA RAMAKRISHNA ARRESTED BY CBI

  • EX-NSE HEAD CHITRA RAMAKRISHNA ARRESTED
  • RAMAKRISHNA ARRESTED IN HIMALAYAN YOGI SCANDAL
March 07, 2022 06:50 (IST)

#BattleForUP - FINAL ROUND OF U.P ELECTION BATTLE BEGINS

  • VOTING IN 56 ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCIES
  • POLLING ACROSS 9 DISTs OF UTTAR PRADESH
March 07, 2022 06:45 (IST)

U.P - FINAL ROUND OF U.P ELECTION BATTLE BEGINS

    March 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    YOGI - ZERO TOLERANCE AGAINST CRIME & CORRUPTION: YOGI

    • SP DOESN’T HAVE SYMPATHY TOWARDS POOR & WOMEN:YOGI
    • SP SYMPATHISES WITH TERRORISTS: YOGI
    • SP WITHDREW CASES AGAINST TERRORISTS: YOGI
    • WE GLORIFY SARDAR PATEL, THEY GLORIFY JINNAH :YOGI
    • ONLY DOUBLE ENGINE GOVT CAN FULFILL PROMISES:YOGI
    • SP GUNNED DOWN RAM BHAKTS: YOGI
    • 700 RIOTS HAPPENED UNDER SP REGIME: YOGI
    • 1,400 STUDENTS BROUGHT BACK SAFELY IN U.P: YOGI
    • PM’S INITIATIVE HELPED IN SAFE EVACUATION: YOGI
    • INDIANS BROUGHT BACK FROM UKRAINE FOR FREE: YOGI
    • WORKING FOR THE RIGHTS OF THE POOR: YOGI
    • ‘POOR DIDN’T GET ANY FACILITIES BEFORE 2017’
    • POOR IS BENEFITING UNDER BJP GOVT: YOGI
    • I LOVE MUSLIMS AS MUCH AS THEY LOVE ME: YOGI
    • LAW AND ORDER ESTABLISHED UNDER BJP: YOGI
    March 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI FLAGS OFF PUNE METRO

      March 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      GRENADE ATTACK - GRENADE ATTACK IN AMIRA KADAL AREA IN SRINAGAR

      • GRENADE ATTACK: 1 KILLED, 1 CRITICALLY INJURED
      • GRENADE ATTACK: 24 MORE PEOPLE SUSTAIN INJURY
